CLINCHPORT — Eastside divided six touchdowns among a half-dozen players Friday night in a 40-14 Cumberland District football victory over Rye Cove.
Nick Raymond opened the scoring parade by breaking off a 69-yard run. Nick Hayes followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone before Ethan Hill shook loose for a 44-yard gallop to paydirt in a 21-0 first half.
Bryson Shepherd scampered for a 9-yard touchdown, Eli McCoy caught a 6-yard TD toss from Will Stansberry and Stansberry scored from 28 yards out in the third quarter to make it 40-0.
Raymond finished with 118 yards on eight carries, Ethan Hill added 54 yards and Shepherd ran for 45. Jaxsyn Collins had a 52-yard reception and Timothy Hill was 4-for-5 on his extra-point kicks.
Shepherd accumulated 11 tackles and Trevor Sanders 10 for Eastside (3-0, 2-0), which also got eight from Blake Jones. Hayes added six stops, including a sack.
Rye Cove (0-3, 0-2) scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Andrew Jessee turned his lone rush into a 38-yard score and Jonathan Howell cracked the goal line from a yard out.
Mason Hardin served as the Eagles’ workhorse, gaining 144 yards on 29 carries. Roscoe Haines led the team in tackles, totaling five.
ABINGDON 59, LEE 3
ABINGDON — Cole Lambert passed for three touchdowns and ran for two in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District win.
Lambert had a pair of 5-yard scoring runs and completed 7 of 14 throws for 193 yards. His scoring aerials, covering 19, 42 and 51 yards, were part of a four-catch, 129-yard night by Peyton McClanahan.
Martin Lucas rushed for an 18-yard score and returned an interception 31 yards for a TD, helping Abingdon (3-0, 3-0) put up 46 points during the first half.
Bishop Cook closed the scoring with a 75-yard romp and accounted for 85 of Abingdon’s 295 yards on the ground. The Falcons had 488 yards from scrimmage to just 84 for the Generals (0-3, 0-3).
A 1-yard Reese Jones run accounted for the game’s opening points. Jones totaled 58 rushing yards and Lucas had 56.
Jake Johnson recorded six tackles, Adam Keen had five and Ethan Doane picked off a pass for Abingdon.