ELIZABETHTON — Sullivan East is staying hot on Elizabethton’s heels in the Three Rivers Conference boys basketball race.
The Patriots got 20 points from Dylan Bartley in an 82-64 decision over Happy Valley at Bayless Gym on Tuesday night.
Bartley drained four of East’s six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Patriots (11-5, 3-0) added five more treys in the second quarter and had 12 for the game.
“I think offensively we were unselfish and made the extra pass,” said East coach Dillon Faver. “At times our defense was really good and we went on some solid runs throughout the game. It’s all about playing together and playing great defense.”
Logan Murray and Austin Davis each had 10 points for East.
The Patriots overcame a standout effort from Happy Valley’s Alex Lunceford, who scored 26 of his 28 points in the first three quarters. Blake Young added 18 points to the Warriors’ cause.
Sullivan North 61, Cedar View 18
KINGSPORT —Isaiah Pruitt hit a trio of treys and finished with 15 points in the Golden Raiders’ nonconference victory.
Jacob Cross totaled 12 for Sullivan North (9-4).
Rye Cove 60, Eastside 52
CLINCHPORT — The Eagles took a huge step forward with an impressive Cumberland District win over the Spartans.
Rye Cove (6-2, 3-2) moved into a tie with Twin Springs for second in the league standings, and Ethan Chavez again played a big role.
Chavez totaled 19 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Zach Baker added 11 points and Matthew Rhoton had nine.
Eli McCoy powered Eastside (2-4, 1-1) with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Will Stansberry added 16 points and four assists.
Twin Springs 58, Castlewood 25
CASTLEWOOD — Connor Lane cut loose for seven 3-pointers in the Titans’ runaway Cumberland win.
Lane, who finished with 29 points, hit a pair of treys in the first half and five more after the break. Mason Elliott added 10 points for Twin Springs (5-2, 3-2).
Hunter Hicks and Gavin Monk scored six points apiece for Castlewood.
Abingdon 56, John Battle 34
ABINGDON — Evan Ramsey turned in a dominant 15-point, 17-rebound effort for the Falcons (6-0, 5-0 Mountain 7 District).
Teammate Chase Hungate added 13 points, four steals and four rebounds, and Jake O’Quinn added 11 points. Jake Thacker totaled seven points, six assists and five rebounds for the Falcons.
Providence Academy 74, Tri-Cities Christian 58
BLOUNTVILLE — Andrew Lawrence scored 19 points and the Knights held off the Eagles.
Aaron Pritchard (11), Thomas Messimer (10) and Jacob Reese (10) also reached double digits in scoring for Providence Academy.
Tri-Cities got 34 points from Jamar Livingston and 17 from Dante Worley.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 52, Cherokee 32
ROGERSVILLE — Jabrea Johnson and Elle Francis carried the bulk of the scoring load in the Lady Indians’ comfortable Big 7 Conference win.
Johnson totaled 15 points while Francis knocked down four trey balls and finished with 14 points for D-B (10-6, 5-1).
Cherokee was led by Samantha Tilson’s eight-point effort.
David Crockett 46, Tennessee High 29
JONESBOROUGH — Emma Gouge totaled 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Lady Pioneers’ runaway Big 7 win.
Halle Scott added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Crockett (7-5, 3-2), which held the Lady Vikings to nine second-half points.
Annie Hayes totaled nine points to lead Tennessee High.
Gate City 52, Lee High 21
BEN HUR — The Lady Blue Devils surged past the Lady Generals to remain unbeaten.
Sarah Thompson led a balanced attack with 15 points for Gate City (5-0, 4-0 Mountain 7).
Abingdon 57, John Battle 23
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Falcons got a 20-point outing from Morgan Blevins in the dominating Mountain 7 win.
Randi Osborne added 13 points for Abingdon (3-3, 3-3).
John Battle got 11 points from Anna McKee.
Eastside 56, Castlewood 2
COEBURN — Kacie Jones was the offensive leader on a night in which the Lady Spartans turned in a terrific defensive performance.
Eastside (3-3, 3-0 Cumberland) led 34-0 at halftime and didn’t allow a bucket the entire game. Taylor Clay had 12 points and Anna Whited added 10.
Tiffany Proffitt made a pair of fourth-quarter free throws for the Lady Blue Devils.