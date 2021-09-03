PILGRIM’S KNOB — Emma Dingus and Ryleigh Gillenwater set the tone for the Twin Springs volleyball team’s nondistrict win over Twin Valley on Thursday.
Dingus slammed 15 kills and had two aces, and Gillenwater’s all-around performance included 10 kills, 17 assists, 12 digs and three aces in the 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 victory.
Chloe Gilmer also had a big night with nine kills, seven aces and 15 digs. Lexie Austin totaled seven kills and seven digs and Amica Dooley paced the defense with 16 digs.
Ridgeview 3, J.I Burton 0
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack featured too much Sutherland for the Lady Raiders in a 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 win.
Hailey Sutherland had a team-high 11 kills and three blocks, and Leah Sutherland finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Kassidy Rasnick totaled 31 assists and five digs. Caiti Hill added 10 digs, five kills and four aces.
John Battle 3, Lebanon 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Mackenzie Smith was all over the court with 12 assists and nine kills for the Lady Trojans.
Rylan Kestner added six kills, and Jacqueline Hill had seven digs, five assists and four aces. Jenna Adkins had nine digs with Allison Smith right behind with eight.
Virginia High 3, Radford 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Adie Ratcliffe had 10 kills, 11 digs and three blocks in the Lady Bearcats’ 26-24, 25-15, 16-25, 25-19 victory.
Dianne Spence added eight kills, six digs and two blocks and Caleigh Hampton finished with 34 assists and five kills. Aidan James led the defense with 20 digs.
Volunteer 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Chloe Redwine had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs, adding three aces in the Lady Falcons’ 25-26, 25-17, 25-16 win.
Veda Barton had 11 digs and nine kills, and Emily Christian finished with nine digs and seven kills.
Lily Christian set up Volunteer with 34 assists and six digs. Angel Hall also had six digs, while Jaycee Cassidy had five kills and five digs.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Vikings pulled out the 25-15, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 win.
Sophie Meade slammed 15 kills and picked up eight digs for Tennessee High. Madison Blair tallied eight kills and nine digs, and Kira Adams added four kills and a pair of blocks. Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin each dished out 16 assists and Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 18 digs.
Mattie Davis led Elizabethton with 10 kills and 16 digs. Jayci Bowers had 22 assists and 15 digs.
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 0
JONESBOROUGH —Autumn Holmes and Jordan Hallman had 10 kills apiece in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 win.
Kinley Norris had four aces to go along with her 31 assists, five digs and four aces. Olivia Kniesley recorded 11 digs and Lexi Kalogeros added 10 digs.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 7, David Crockett 0
JONESBOROUGH — Peyton Moore notched a hat trick in the Lady Indians’ big win.
Macee Pickup put D-B out front early with a goal in the fourth minute. Ava Flanary scored off an assist by London Taylor and after the first of Moore’s scores, Madeline Lyons tallied on the corner kick from Mia McLain. Flanary assisted Pickup on the next goal for a 5-0 halftime lead.
Moore netted the final two scores.