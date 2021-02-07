FRANKLIN — Science Hill earned a fourth-place finish in the TSSAA Class AAA state wrestling duals, but Dobyns-Bennett fell in the quarterfinal round.
In the competition held Saturday at Independence and Centennial high schools, the Indians dropped a 55-15 decision to second-ranked Cleveland to close the season with a 15-3 mark.
Jackson Hurst claimed an 11-9 decision over Robert Laxton at 152 pounds to give the Indians their first points, and twin brothers Tre and Clint Morrisette accounted for their other scores. Tre pinned the Blue Raiders’ Desmond Prigmore in 1:43 of their 160-pound match. Clint took only 47 seconds to pin Edward Christe-Couvillion at 170.
Science Hill (16-5) opened with a 47-22 win in the quarterfinals but fell 39-36 to No. 3 Wilson Central in the semifinals. The Hilltoppers dropped their third-place match with Summitt 45-25.
Cleveland (15-0) went on to win a fourth consecutive state title, beating Wilson Central 39-28 in the final.
Region 1D Championships
CASTLEWOOD — Grundy claimed eight individual wrestling titles on the way to winning the Region 1D team championship.
The Golden Wave racked up 257 points to outdistance runner-up Rural Retreat (190), Chilhowie (80), Castlewood (77) and Honaker (55).
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (106 pounds) and Heath Sutherland (132) won individual titles.
Boys Basketball
Sullivan East 87, Johnson County 57
BLUFF CITY — Braden Standbridge fired in 24 points and Sullivan East shook off Johnson County after halftime Saturday to gain an 87-57 win that clinched the outright Three Rivers Conference boys championship.
Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford had 13 points apiece for the Patriots (18-6, 10-1 TRC), who nailed 10 3-pointers and sank 29 of 36 foul shots in bouncing back from Friday’s loss to Elizabethton. Logan Murray added 12 points.
Jackson Earnhardt fired in 26 points for the Longhorns (7-16, 2-10).
Girls Basketball
Sullivan East 57, Johnson County 32
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare tossed in 23 points and Sullivan East’s girls pinned a 57-32 Three Rivers Conference loss on Johnson County on Saturday.
The Lady Patriots, who yielded only two first-quarter points and led 32-14 at intermission, got 12 points on four Emma Aubrey 3-pointers.
Emmy Miller had 13 points and Sadie Stout 12 to pace the Lady Longhorns.