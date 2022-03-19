JOHNSON CITY — Sophie Dean fired a five-inning no-hitter for Dobyns-Bennett, which whipped Carter 10-0 in the East Tennessee Softball Classic on Friday at Winged Deer Park.
Dean struck out five batters without a walk.
The Lady Indians broke a scoreless tie with seven fourth-inning runs.
Haidan Depew and Julianne Tipton each had three hits, Emma Anthony and Haley Porter each drove in a pair of runs and Hannah Frye had two hits.
D-B added another rout to its tally with a 21-2 victory over Hancock County. Porter counted a grand slam among her three hits and five RBIs.
Anthony homered and finished with three hits and five RBIs. Tipton homered and drove in three runs, and Peyton Moore had two hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Indians settled for winning two out of three after falling to Unicoi County 6-3. Porter had two hits and Moore had two RBIs against the Lady Blue Devils.
Unicoi’s Destiney Bridges, Jala Chandley and Betsabe Chavez each had two hits and an RBI. Cami Peterson tossed a complete-game five-hitter.
Daniel Boone 15, Tennessee High 0
Daniel Boone 12, Unaka 0
JOHNSON CITY — Kyleigh Bacon hit a grand slam and joined teammate Kayleigh Quesinberry with five RBIs apiece. Bacon was 2-for-5 and Quesinberry was 4-for-5.
Audrey Moorehouse totaled three hits for Boone and Brylee Mesusan had two hits and scored two runs.
Suzie Chapman tossed a two-hitter with a walk and a strikeout to gain the win.
Against Unaka, Maci Masters and Bacon each homered and drove in three run for the Lady Trailblazers. Riley Brinn totaled three hits, Camryn Sarvis added two and Quesinberry picked up another win, this time striking out seven.
David Crockett 5, Sullivan East 2
JOHNSON CITY — Karly Honeycutt notched the complete- game win and drove in a pair of runs and Ashlyn Dulaney had two hits for the Lady Pioneers.
Abby Lacey totaled two hits and Brooklyne Loudy drove in two runs for East, which also dropped a 10-2 decision to Karns.
Lexie McDuffie had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Patriots in the loss. Hannah Bogoski homered for Lady Beavers, who had 12 hits.
Wise Central 15, J.I. Burton 1
NORTON — Kat Hopkins homered among her three hits and had three RBIs for the Lady Warriors.
Taylor Cochran also had three hits. Jill Sturgill, Bayleigh Allison and Lauren Jackson each had two RBIs.
Union 6, Rye Cove 5
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win.
Megan Day doubled twice and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Aliyah Davidson, Bella Bascope and Barnette each added two hits.
Twin Springs 9, Holston 3
NICKELSVILLE — Abbie Taylor drove in three runs and Lexi Austin had three hits for the Lady Titans, who unloaded an eight-run second inning. Jess Burke added three RBIs.
Lucia Wright had two hits and two RBIs for Holston.
Thomas Walker 7, Knox Central 1
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Eden Muncy struck out 19 in a dominating performance for the Lady Pioneers on the road. Rylee Lawson went 2-for-4 with a triple and stole four bases and Gracee Greer added two hits for Thomas Walker.
BASEBALL
Volunteer 24, Unaka 2
ELIZABETHTON — Ethan Smith went 5-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three times in the Falcons’ four-inning rout.
Zach Justice had three RBIs and three runs scoring in a 3-for-4 showing for Volunteer (4-0). Titus Stovall, who crossed the plate twice, and Cooper Smith both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Colby Lawson struck out three over two innings for the decision.
Sullivan East 10, South Greene 0
BLUFF CITY — Corbin Dickenson went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to help the Patriots prevail in six innings.
Ethan Waters was 3-for-4, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. Dylan Bartley recorded two doubles in three at-bats and East got a home run, three RBIs and two walks from Justice Dillard.
Zach Johnson struck out five over three innings. Bartley tossed two innings and Dickenson induced the final three outs.
The Rebels managed just two hits.
Science Hill 13, Cookeville 1
SEVIER COUNTY — Defending state champion Science Hill rolled in a game at Sevier County.
Jet Swartz rapped out three hits and scored three runs for the Hilltoppers (4-0), who have outscored their opponents 42-8.
Jake Bedard had two hits and three RBIs and Cole Torbett added two hits and drove in two runs.
Spencer Powell worked four innings for the win.
Bearden 6, Daniel Boone 0
PIGEON FORGE — Griffen Oros had a home run and drove in three runs to pace the Bulldogs to the shutout win.
Twin Springs 2, Holston 1
DAMASCUS — A combined no-hitter by the Cavaliers’ Jordan Ezell and Brycen Richardson wasn’t enough to keep the Titans out of the win column.
Twin Springs got a single run in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Holston managed only a hit apiece against Alex Dockery and Mason Elliott. Dockery struck out five and walked none over his four innings. Elliott fanned four and walked one in picking up the four-inning save.
Ezell fanned 13 but walked six in six innings.
Honaker 14, Union 10
BIG STONE GAP — Jayson Mullins and T.J. Hubbard had two hits and three runs apiece for Honaker, which survived a Union rally. Mullins doubled and added a pair of RBIs, while both of Hubbard’s hits were doubles.
Alex Barton drove in three runs for the Tigers, who led 9-0 before Union scored six runs in the sixth.
Seth Cox, who scored twice, and John Ryan Hurley both had two hits and three RBIs for the Bears. Hurley banged out a double.
Cole Chandler and Eli Blanton added two hits apiece. Chandler plated two runs and scored twice.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 3, Abingdon 2
BRISTOL, Va. — After Adie Ratcliffe staked the Lady Bearcats to a 1-0 lead, Maria Wilson punched in a pair of goals in the win at Sugar Hollow Park. Kaleigh Gutknecht doled out an assist.
Ella Seymour and Jenny Copeland scored for the Lady Falcons.
BOYS SOCCER
David Crockett 7, Union 1
JONESBOROUGH — The Pioneers got a hat trick from Drew Marshall and a pair of goals from Diego Cook.
Yovany De la Torre and Chase Schroeck also scored for Crockett. Shane Warrington tallied an assist.