MARYVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team exhibited promise in its first appearance under new coach Kayce Green.

Launching their season in Maryville, the Lady Indians took down William Blount 25-12, 25-14 before dropping a spirited match against Heritage 25-21, 25-22 on Monday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos