MARYVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team exhibited promise in its first appearance under new coach Kayce Green.
Launching their season in Maryville, the Lady Indians took down William Blount 25-12, 25-14 before dropping a spirited match against Heritage 25-21, 25-22 on Monday.
Dakota Vaiese accumulated 24 assists and Riley Brandon slammed eight kills to anchor the Lady Indians’ victory. Inari Phillips contributed five kills. Rachel Falin, with 10 digs, and Jordan Guthrie, with four blocks, served as defensive catalysts.
Against a tough Heritage squad, Vaiese notched six aces to accompany her 22 assists, Brandon was good for seven kills and five aces, and Falin produced seven digs.
Green said her squad was “super solid all the way through” against William Blount. She chalked up the team’s first loss to early-season errors but said she liked a lot of what she saw.
“It was a dogfight, for sure,” Green said. “The match could have gone either way, in my opinion.”
West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Getting a stellar performance out of Rylee Haynie, the Lady Wolves triumphed 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13 in a nonconference collision with Sullivan East.
Kyndi Hodge, with 24 assists and 11 digs, and Jenna Hare, who coupled 10 kills with 17 digs, were tops for Sullivan East. Other notable numbers were turned in by the Lady Patriots’ Meghan Johnson (19 digs, 4 blocks), Hannah Hodge (7 kills, 10 digs) and Carly Bradford (12 digs).
West Ridge stats were not available.
Tennessee High 3, Science Hill 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashton Blair had 10 assists to go with five kills and five aces, Sydnee Pendland popped up 17 digs and Tennessee High swept visiting Science Hill 25-22, 25-22, 25-13.
Madison Blair put down nine kills and Bree Adams handed out 15 assists for the Lady Vikings, who got five kills and eight digs from Sophie Meade. Marley Johns coupled five kills with five blocks and Kira Adams totaled four blocks.
Autumn Holmes came up with 14 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Hilltoppers. Molly Williams racked up 16 digs, Meaghan Kanady followed with 13 and Ella Neal generated 15 assists. Kanady chipped in five assists.
Greeneville 3, Daniel Boone 1
GRAY — The Lady Greene Devils pulled out a tough nonconference victory on the road, winning 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23.
Addison Dietz had 13 assists, 12 digs and a half-dozen aces for the Lady Trailblazers, and Allie Davis recorded 23 digs, four assists and three aces.
Kyleigh Bacon had seven kills and 10 digs, Josie Jenkins matched her with 10 digs, Abbie Huff tallied five assists and five digs, and Grace Misciagna recorded six kills for Daniel Boone.
Crockett 3, Jefferson County 0
DANDRIDGE — Behind a 12-kill, five-dig effort from Sophia Gouge, the Lady Pioneers hung tough in each set to dispatch the Patriots 25-22, 27-25, 26-24.
Sydney Shelton totaled 12 assists and Elizabeth Wheeley added six kills to the winning cause.
