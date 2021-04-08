One night after shutting out one of the top Class AA teams in the area, Dobyns-Bennett took down another small-school power.
The Indians broke open the game open with a six-run fourth inning and blasted Elizabethton 11-1 in a baseball game Thursday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Aiden Byington was sharp on the mound, going all five innings and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts for the Indians (10-6), who beat Greeneville on Wednesday.
Sam Ritz and Tanner Kilgore each totaled two hits and drove in two runs. Isaac Hale had three RBIs and Brady Stump added two hits. Jake Timbes scored three runs.
The Cyclones fell to 10-3.
Cherokee 10, Chuckey-Doak 2
Isaac Williams carried the authoritative stick for the Chiefs in the runaway nonconference win.
Williams had three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in a pair of runs. Brady Leroy had a homer and three RBIs.
Jackson Davenport got the win, going the distance on a five-hitter.
Daniel Boone 3, Sevier County 2
Kaleb Worley had a memorable game for the Trailblazers, who took down one of the state’s top teams.
Worley pitched 5 1/3 dominant innings of relief and also hit a game-tying, two-run single in the fourth inning.
On the mound, Worley allowed just one hit and recorded 11 punch-outs. Gaven Jones added two hits for Boone (10-5), which got a go-ahead RBI groundout from Anthony Edwards in the three-run fourth inning.
Sevier County dropped to 15-4.
Greeneville 7, Science Hill 4
A three-run sixth inning was enough to put the Greene Devils over the top.
Ayden Chaney had three hits, with two doubles, and drove in three runs. Will Hurley also had two hits for Greeneville.
Jack Torbett had two hits for the Hilltoppers and Jaxon Diamond drove in a pair of runs.
North Greene 4, Sullivan East 2
Jonah Palmer drove in two runs to help the Huskies earn a nonconference win.
East got two hits each from Seth Chafin and Justice Dillard.
Providence 9, Happy Valley 8
Levi Hooven had three hits and two RBIs and the Knights held off the determined Warriors.
Daniel Lawson and Manny Leslie each had two hits. Nathan Eisfelder drove in a pair of runs and pitched one inning for the save.
Lucas Clausse had two hits and two RBIs for Happy Valley.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 8, Cherokee 7
After falling behind thanks to four homers by the Lady Chiefs, the Lady Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a thrilling Big 7 Conference win in the Hawkins County rivalry.
“It was like two different games up until the seventh inning,” said Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler. “We were not focused, but all of sudden the focus came all the way around. We were able to square the ball up because we weren’t chasing high pitches.”
Abbey Cradic cracked a game-tying, three-run homer to center field in the seventh inning. With two outs, the winning run scored on an error.
Kendra Huff totaled four hits and Audrey Evans drove in a pair of runs for Volunteer.
Mackenzie Lawson, Haley Vigil, Madi Jones and Hannah Bates all homered for Cherokee. Bates had two RBIs.
Vigil had three hits and Jones added two. Pitcher Samantha Tilson took the loss despite striking out 14.
South 5, Johnson County 4
The Lady Rebels rallied for two sixth-inning runs to pull out their first Three Rivers Conference win of the season.
Bradlie Warner had two hits and Emma Ellis contributed two RBIs for the Lady Rebels. Madison Chapman went the distance in the circle to get the win.
Hailey Cox homered and drove in two runs for Johnson County. Sydni Potter added two hits while Jenna Horner had two RBIs.
Sullivan East 17, Hampton 0
Jillian Shackelford fired a perfect game, striking out seven.
Allie White made diving catches in the fourth and fifth innings to save the perfect game.
Cayden Bawgus homered and drove in four runs to lead a 20-hit assault at the plate. Tori Leonard had two hits and three RBIs, and Mia Shaver had two hits and drove in two.
Elizabethton 7, Central 0
Madisun Pritchard fired a one-hitter, striking out five, in the Lady Cyclones’ Three Rivers Conference win.
Pritchard also drove in two runs. Maddie O’Quinn had two hits.
Eastman Invitational Dobyns-Bennett 5, Unaka 3
Emma Allgood had two hits and Hannah Frye drove in two runs to lead the Lady Indians.
Julianne Tipton got the win in the circle.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Unicoi 0
Sophia Dean picked up the win, tossing a four-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts.
Tipton, Frye and Claudia Maness each had two RBIs and Haigan Depew had two hits.
Greenbrier 8, Unicoi County 5
Gracie Rudd hit two homers and drove in four runs for Greenbrier.
Hannah Shelton and Allison Hensley each had two hits and two RBIs for Unicoi County.
Boone 10, The King’s Academy 3
Maci Masters went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Lady Trailblazers.
McKenna Dietz, Savannah Jesse, Audrey Moorhouse and Dannah Persinger rapped out two hits apiece.
Kaleigh Quesinberry got the win.
Daniel Boone 12, Macon East 2
The Lady Trailblazers (16-3) cranked out five home runs with Kyleigh Bacon hitting two.
Savannah Jesse, Camryn Sarvis and Dannah Persinger also went yard. Bacon and Sarvis each had three hits. Bacon also got the win in the circle.
Macon East 8, Science Hill 4
The Lady Hilltoppers surrendered six runs in the final two innings and the lead slipped away with a walk-off grand slam.
Bree Presnell drove in a pair of runs for Science Hill.
Greenbrier 4, Science Hill 1
The Lady Hilltoppers couldn’t string things together offensively in a five-inning game.
Bree Presnell struck out seven batters in four innings.
LATE GAME Volunteer 17, Sullivan Central 3
Veda Barton had four hits, including three doubles, and three RBIs to pace the Lady Falcons in Wednesday’s game.
Kendra Huff added three hits and drove in four runs.
BOYS SOCCER
Elizabethton 9, Cherokee 1
Sean Smithdeal broke down the defense for three goals to lead the Cyclones.
Skylar Jones totaled two goals for Elizabethton while Nathan Hurley, Dawson O’Quinn, Noah Lambert and Riley Vernon also struck the back of the net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence Academy 5 Veritas Christian 0
Merea Stine scored twice to lead the Lady Knights.
Anna Hodge, Ryan Luff and Lali Lemmon had the other goals. Hodge added two assists.
Callie Burchette and Annette Beverly combined for the shutout in goal.