KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett softball team broke loose for five runs in the second inning and cruised in for a 15-0 nonconference win over visiting Sullivan South on Monday in the season opener for both teams.
Savannah Hutchins had a homer, two hits and two RBIs for D-B. Chloe Duncan totaled four hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Claudia Maness drove in two runs and Kierstyn Judd had two hits.
Julianne Tipton went five innings in the circle, allowing two hits with no walks and striking out six.
North 9, Sullivan Central 6
KINGSPORT — The Lady Golden Raiders rapped out 14 hits and outslugged the Lady Cougars.
Alexis Lipoma had four hits and two RBIs for North. Carigan Woods and Maci Clark each added two hits and Kaitlyn Lemmons drove in two runs.
Elsie Nottingham went 5-for-5 for Central. Emily Sheffield had three hits and Rachel White drove in four runs.
David Crockett 6, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Pioneers broke a tie by scoring one run in the sixth inning and three in the seventh.
Ashlyn Delaney had three hits for Crockett, Mattie McKee homered and scored three times. Kennedy Broyles had two hits. Broyles also got the win, allowing five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.
Aliyah Crawley had three hits, including home run, for the Lady Falcons. Chelsea Sanders added two hits.
Boone 14, Sullivan East 0
GRAY — The Lady Trailblazers scored four in the first inning and six in the second and didn’t look back.
Maci Masters totaled two home runs, a triple and a double, finishing with four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Cami Sarvis and Dannah Persinger each drove in two runs. Emma Robinette and Meghan Painter each totaled two hits.
M-East 21, Cherokee 0
CHEROKEE — The Lady Hurricanes swamped the Lady Chiefs with a 10-run third.
Randi Drinnon and Sarah King homered for East.
Cherokee’s Samantha Tilson broke up Kylie Rader’s no-hit bid with a single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 12 Johnson County 0
BLUFF CITY — Racking up a dozen strikeouts over five innings, Luke Hale hurled the Patriots to the Three Rivers Conference win. Hale gave up only two hits and walked one.
Dylan Bartley doubled in a 2-for-4 effort, drove in two runs, scored three times and swiped a pair of bases. Seth Chafin contributed three runs and a trio of walks, Ben Anderson added two RBIs and Lucas Eaton went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Dalton Brown doubled for the Longhorns.
Chuckey-Doak 4, North 3
KINGSPORT — Down 3-1 with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the seventh, the Knights fought back for the win. They went ahead on Matthew Palazoo’s RBI double.
North loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half but struck out three straight times.
Hunter Ball was 2-for-3, including a double, and started on the mound for Chuckey-Doak. Cadin Tullock tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out seven, allowing three hits and walking one, to earn the decision.
The Golden Raiders got a three-hit day from David Howell. Jonah Leslie pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run and six hits. Leslie tallied a half-dozen strikeouts.
Sullivan South 18, Sullivan Central 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover banged out a double in a 3-for-3 performance and had a pair of sacrifices in the Rebels’ five-inning Three Rivers win.
Isaac Haynie led off the game with a home run, Marshall Buchanan and Blake Candler went deep in an eight-run third, and all three players finished with two hits for Sullivan South.
The Cougars went hitless and struck out nine times.
Elizabethton 14 Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Noah Rosato and Ashton Wilson victimized the Warriors for three hits, two doubles and two runs apiece in action at Cannon-Gouge Park.
Rosato drove in two runs in a 3-for-4 performance and Wilson finished 3-for-3.
Zak Workman finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, and Elijah Bird- song doubled and drove in three runs for Elizabethton.
Winner Ashton Wilson and Birdsong combined for 11 strikeouts in the five-inning game. Wilson threw the first three innings.
Happy Valley was held to one hit.
BOYS SOCCER
David Crockett 5, Volunteer 0
JONESBOROUGH — John Plaisted and Austin Sanchez struck for two goals apiece for the Pioneers.
Alan Galvin added a goal in a 19-shot output (13 on target) for Crockett. Goalkeeper Jack Roney registered a pair of saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Ridgeview and Union met up for a barn-burner of the Mountain 7 District matchup in Clintwood, and the Lady Wolfpack came out on top after rallying to claim the fifth set.
Ridgeview (3-3, 3-3) won 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-13 over Union (2-4, 2-4).
In other Mountain 7 matches Monday, Gate City (6-0, 6-0) went on the road and returned home with a decisive 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Lee High (0-5, 0-5) that keeps the Lady Blue Devils undefeated on the season, and Abingdon (5-1, 5-1) also recorded a sweep against visiting John Battle (1-5, 1-5).