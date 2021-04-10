Dobyns-Bennett held off Sullivan South on Friday in the final scheduled meeting between the Kingsport schools on the baseball diamond.
The Indians pushed across three runs in the first and fourth innings and held on for a 6-4 win over the Rebels.
Brady Stump went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice for D-B. Jake Timbes doubled, walked and scored twice in a 2-for-2 day and Payton Grimm doubled twice in going 2-for-3.
Winning pitcher Turner Stout limited the Rebels to one run through his four innings of work.
Sean Reed, Brody Ratliff and Drew Hoover each went 2-for-3 for South, with Reed doubling and driving in two runs. Isaac Haynie hurled two innings of scoreless relief.
Cherokee 12, Morristown West 5
The Chiefs poured it on in the top of the seventh inning, scoring nine times to obliterate a two-run Trojans edge.
Peyton Bledsoe, who tripled and had three RBIs, and Parker Bailey each contributed two hits to the winning cause. Devan Carpenter drove in two runs and winner Matt Newton threw three innings of closing shutout relief, notching seven Ks.
Going 3-for-4 for Morristown West was Bryson Jenkins. He doubled and collected two RBIs.
Sullivan Central 13, Unaka 0
Nathaniel Mullins went 2-for-3 and scored three times, Preston Staubus drove in three runs and walked twice in a 2-for-2 effort and the visiting Cougars made short work of Unaka.
Jacob Bombailey had two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs. Carson Tate went 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Hunter Stanley contributed a triple, three runs and two walks.
Sullivan Central amassed 17 stolen bases with Mullins and Tate swiping five apiece.
Tate turned in a three-inning start for the win, striking out five.
The Rangers were held to four hits.
Northview Academy 7, North 3
Jon Webster broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out, two-strike triple to help the Cougars earn the win.
Tyler DePriest had two hits for North. On the mound, he allowed only thee hits in six innings.
Sullivan East 7, Chuckey-Doak 4
Lead-off man Dylan Bartley homered in a 3-for-4, 2-run performance for the Patriots, who got past the Black Knights in Bluff City.
Sullivan East dented four doubles on the day with Justice Dillard (2 RBIs) and Corbin Dickenson (2 runs) each accounting for one as they both went 2-for-4.
Dickenson held Chuckey-Doak without a run in his 3 1/3 innings of closing relief. He surrendered two hits and tallied seven strikeouts en route to victory.
Elizabethton 8, David Crockett 4
Jumping out to a 3-0 first-inning lead, the Pioneers couldn’t get much done from there on ou.
Bryson Rollins had quite a night for the Cyclones, connecting for two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in a 3-for-4 effort.
Mason Britton, Hayden Osburn and Brenden Reid had two hits apiece for David Crockett, with Britton driving in two runs. Britton and Osburn both socked a double.
Eastman softball
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Clinton 0
Julianne Tipton fired a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lady Indians cruised.
Emma Anthony had two doubles and three runs batted in. Tipton had three hits while Hannah Frye totaled two.
Cherokee 7, Sullivan East 2
A six-run, third-inning explosion was all Samantha Tilson needed to pitch the Lady Chiefs to the win.
Tilson struck out eight batters and allowed two hits in the four-inning game. Audrey Mowell drove in three runs with a double while Haley Vigil and Hannah Bates each had two hits.
Sullivan East 5, Chuckey-Doak 3
Cayden Bawgus hit an inside-the-park homer to help the Lady Patriots earn the tough win.
Bawgus finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Lexie McDuffie got the win and Jillian Shackelford earned the save.
David Crockett 6, Chuckey-Doak 1
Alyssa Suits and Ashley Dulaney combined for a pair of hits apiece as the Lady Pioneers bounced back from the earlier loss.
Daniel Boone 10, North Greene 0
Maggie Hillman tossed a no-hitter, striking out three. Maci Masters had two doubles and drove in three runs. Emma Robinette and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits with two RBIs.
Daniel Boone 6, Claiborne 2
Masters drove in three runs to pace the Lady Trailblazers. McKenna Dietz, Camryn Sarvis and Robinette each had two hits. Susie Chatman got the win, striking out five.
Macon East 6, David Crockett 1
The Lady Pioneers were swarmed under in a six-run fourth-inning outburst.
Ashlyn Dulaney had two hits for Crockett.