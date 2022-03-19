JOHNSON CITY — Peyton Moore and Haley Porter had two hits apiece to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 5-3 win over David Crockett on Saturday in the East Tennessee Softball Classic at Winged Deer Park.
Claudia Maness provided a pair of RBIs for D-B, which did all of its scoring in the fourth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Julianne Tipton handled the pitching chores, striking out five batters over five innings. She held Crockett to two hits in recording the win.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Indians dropped a 6-2 decision to Farragut and beat Tennessee High 5-2. Haley Porter totaled three hits, Tipton drove in a pair of runs and Sophie Dean held the Lady Vikings to three hits in their six-inning contest.
The Lady Pioneers also were on the wrong end of an 11-1 decision against Karns.
Sullivan East 4, Johnson County 3
Lakeway Christian 15, Sullivan East 8
Sullivan East 11, Hancock County 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Patriots rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Lady Longhorns and take the green bracket championship in eight innings.
Sullivan East did all its scoring after the fifth inning.
Jayla Vance had two hits, including a tiebreaking hit in the top of the eighth, and two RBIs. She also threw out a runner at the plate to end the game.
Katie Botts chimed in with two hits, Cassie Littleford came through with a two-run single in the seventh and Lexie McDuffie registered six strikeouts.
Hannah Fritts belted a home run for Johnson County.
In earlier games, East dropped a 15-8 decision to Lakeway Christian then dominated Hancock County 11-0.
Against Lakeway, the Lady Patriots got two hits apiece from Keelye Fields and Katie Botts. Fields had a double and drove in two runs. Abby Goodall homered, doubled, drove in three and scored four times for Lakeway.
The Lady Patriots had better luck against Hancock County, exploding for nine runs in the fourth inning of the easy victory. Botts doubled and finished 3-for-3 while also hurling a complete-game shutout. Olivia Ashbrook, Karlee Miller and Lexie McDuffie each contributed two hits to the victory. Miller, Tori Leonard and Abby Lacey were good for two RBIs apiece.
West Ridge 4, Lebanon 1
HENDERSONVILLE — Victoria Browder banged out two of West Ridge’s eight hits in the Hendersonville tournament win.
Camille Nottingham handled three of West Ridge’s five innings from the circle.