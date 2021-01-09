ELIZABETHTON — Jake Roberts fired in 29 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to power the Elizabethton boys basketball team to a 10th straight win, 73-63 over Three Rivers Conference foe Unicoi County on Friday night.
The Cyclones led 49-48 entering the fourth quarter, an advantage courtesy of a Roberts 3-pointer as time expired in the third period. Another 3, this one by William Willocks, staked Elizabethton to a three-possession lead.
Willocks finished with 16 points.
The Cyclones committed only eight turnovers for the game and they forced nine by the Blue Devils in the second half alone.
Grant Hensley racked up 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field — going 5-for-7 from 3-point range — to lead Unicoi County.
Providence Academy 72, KACHEA 30
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights got rolling early, outscoring KACHEA 19-3 in the first quarter.
Sam McAllister spearheaded Providence offensively, tossing in 18 points. Thomas Messimer contributed 12 and Andrew Lawrence 10.
Pacing the Wildcats was Will Joyner, who scored nine points.