NORTON — Trevor Culbertson joined the 1,000-point club in a runaway win for J.I. Burton.
The Raiders crushed visiting Council 71-39 on Saturday, Culbertson leading the charge with 16 points.
Chris Branham and Elijah Lovell each added 12 points for Burton (10-1).
Kaden Steep led the Cobras with 11 points.
Ridgeview 63, John Battle 56
BRISTOL, Va. — The Wolfpack led by 20 heading into the final quarter and held on for the Mountain 7 District win.
Cannon Hill (22 points) and Gabe Brown (20) were the top scorers for Ridgeview (8-4, 6-4).
Zach Smith scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth to spark Battle’s rally.
Gate City 78, Central 55
GATE CITY — Eli Starnes turned in a 17-point performance to lead the Blue Devils to the Mountain 7 win.
Ryan Jessee added 15 points and Matthew Gosh totaled 14 for Gate City (6-5, 5-5).
Ben Brickey’s 19-point outing paced Central. Casey Dotson (14) and Charlie Daniels (11) also reached double figures.
Abingdon 81, Lee High 51
ABINGDON — The Falcons hit 30 of 38 foul shots in the no-doubt Mountain 7 victory.
Evan Ramsey led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Chase Hungate totaled 17 points and six rebounds, and Jack Thacker had 13 points, seven assists and three steals.
Jaxon Collier led Lee with 10 points. Brayden Hammonds and Dylan Fannon each scored nine.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 58, Union 38
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Pioneers pulled away for the nondistrict road victory.
Lakin Burke (17 points), Shelbie Fannon (14) and Abigail Bullins (12) led the scoring charge for Thomas Walker (10-1).
Abby Slagle’s game-high 18 points paced Union. Brooke Bailey added 10.
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20
COEBURN — Taylor Clay put up a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady Spartans to the Cumberland District win.
Kacie Jones and Chloe Powers each totaled 11 points for Eastside, which led 43-13 at halftime. Anna Whited chipped in 10.
Vivian Boles totaled seven for Rye Cove.
Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20
BRISTOL, Va. — Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland each scored 15 points in the Lady Wolfpack’s Mountain 7 win.
Ridgeview led 37-5 at halftime.
Battle got eight points from Anna McKee.
Abingdon 58, Lee High 56
BEN HUR — Morgan Blevins had a team-best 21 points to power the Lady Falcons to the tight Mountain 7 road win over the Lady Generals.
Annah Blankenship totaled 12 points and Randi Osborne ended with 11 for Abingdon.
Tatum Cox had a game-high 22 points for Lee High. Katie Hammonds came through with 14.
Cherokee 60, University High 16
ROGERSVILLE — Lydia Alvis 13 points was one of three players in double figures for Cherokee, scoring 13 points.
Kaylan Henard added 12 and Kyla Howe had 10 for the Lady Chiefs (6-7).
Unaka 53, Hampton 52
HAMPTON — Lyndie Ramsey hit a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second left on the clock to give her 30 points and lift the Lady Rangers to the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Maddison McClain totaled 18 for Hampton, all on 3-pointers. Linsey Jenkins chipped in with 12.