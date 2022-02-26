JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s record-breaking girls basketball season crashed to a difficult end Friday night when Morristown West outplayed the Lady Pioneers and claimed a 50-39 road win in Region 1-4A quarterfinal play.
The Lady Trojans fashioned an 11-0 spurt over the early part of the fourth period to assume control of what had been a close game.
“It’s tough,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Coming in obviously we felt if we played well we’d win the game. But we didn’t make plays late. We didn’t shoot it well and turned it over too much (20 times). We just came up short.”
Morristown West (17-13), seeded third out of District 2, trailed 15-11 after one period before gaining a 23-22 edge at halftime. The Lady Trojans were up 33-32 in the first minute of the fourth quarter when the game turned south for the Lady Pioneers.
Nina Lovelace scored twice on open drives and Delaney Weddington drilled a 3-pointer from the wing to key the 11-point spurt, which also included a putback hoop as well as a breakaway layup from Aubrie Messer following a steal at midcourt.
Suddenly, while Crockett was going scoreless on six straight possessions, West found itself with a 44-32 advantage the Pioneers could not overcome.
The Lady Pioneers missed 11 of their 12 attempts from the floor in the final quarter.
“In the first half they hurt us with that pick and roll,” said West coach Johnny Galyon, whose club moved on to the region semifinals to play Sevier County. “We’ve not played a lot of zone, but it may have surprised them when we mixed it in there in the second half. I think that may have bothered them a little.”
Morristown West, paced by the 18-point outing of Lovelace, shot it well from the perimeter, hitting 6 of 14 attempts from beyond the arc. Kaylee Dyke, who combined with Weddington to score 17 points, drilled two 3-pointers, as did Lovelace.
“Yeah, when they got their feet set it looked like it was going in, and it did,” said Gouge, whose club was led by the 12 points of Emily Trivette and the 11-point game of fellow senior Kadence Fallon. “They hit some big 3s at crucial times.”
Grainger 50, Volunteer 22
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Falcons weren’t able to escape the grasp of the Lady Grizzlies’ defense in their Region 1-3A quarterfinal.
Maddie Hurst compiled 18 points in leading Grainger into Monday's 6 p.m. semifinal matchup with Elizabethton. Sophie Hayes and Alia Maloney came through with 10 points each for the Grizz.
On a night when the Volunteer offense struggled, Kendra Huff and Veda Barton tied for high scorer with five points apiece.
Elizabethton 50, Cherokee 27
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones outscored Cherokee 31-13 in the second half of their 1-3A game at Treadway Gymnasium.
Elizabethton led by only one point, 8-7, after the first quarter but scored seven of the final nine before the break to build a 19-14 advantage at halftime.
Olivia Holly hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Elizabethton. Lina Lyon added 15 points.
Bella Markham led Cherokee with eight points, and Mary McDavid scored seven.
Greeneville 98, Unicoi County 28
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils came with overwhelming force in the rout of the Lady Blue Devils.
Lauren Bailey led the charge toward the century mark with 18 points. Anna Shaw had 17 points and Grace Hayes hit five 3-pointers to close with 15. Greeneville, which hosts Cocke County on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals, had 11 players score overall.
Allie Lingerfelt netted 11 points for Unicoi County.