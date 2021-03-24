JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett took control of the Big 7 Conference softball race with a key win over Tennessee High on Tuesday.
Trailing by a run, the Lady Pioneers (8-2, 4-0) got a two-run homer from Kennedy Broyles in the bottom of the fifth inning and rode the momentum to a 5-2 win at Irwin Field.
With Tennessee High (6-2, 1-1) nursing a 2-1 lead, Crockett’s Matty McKee reached base after being hit by a pitch. Broyles followed with her shot over the left field fence.
“(Broyles) was due for a good hit,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “She saw a good pitch and drove it about 225 feet. This was a big win for us over a great Tennessee High team.”
With one out, Sydney Hodges singled and Alyssa Suits followed with another blast over the left field fence to make it 5-2.
Broyles went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Suits finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
McKee was tough in the circle, going the distance while allowed six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Rylee Fields homered for the Lady Vikings.
Sullivan East 11, Sullivan Central 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Cayden Bawgus homered, her fifth of the season, and the Lady Patriots earned the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Bawgus had two hits and drove in three runs.
Jillian Shackelford was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Kinzie Brown went 3-for-3, including two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Katie Botts had a double and three RBIs for East.
Elizabethton 5, Sullivan South 1
ELIZABETHTON — A four-run fifth carried the Lady Cyclones to the Three Rivers win. Cheyenne Poiroux drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning with an infield single. Emma Pendagrass added a two-run single for insurance.
Kallista Deprimo went 4-for-4 for Elizabethton, which totaled 18 hits. Mollie Johnson added three hits, and Pendagrass, Maddie O’Quinn, Poiroux and Madisun Pritchard each had two.
Pritchard gave up 10 hits but struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game effort.
Bradlie Warner, McKenzie Wallen and Emma Ellis had two hits apiece for the Lady Rebels.
Cloudland 15, Sullivan North 4
KINGSPORT — The Lady Highlanders banged out 19 hits and ran away for the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Heaven Caraway and Karah Fields had four hits apiece. Caraway drove in four runs and Fields three. Jasmine Birchfield added three hits and three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 9, Sullivan Central 5
BLOUNTVILLE — Lucas Eaton went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Patriots, who exploded for six runs in the third inning on their way to the Three Rivers win.
Luke Hale doubled and Justice Dillard drove in two runs. Hale, Dillard and Corbin Dickenson collected two hits apiece for Sullivan East, which recorded 14 overall. The East lead grew to 8-0 in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Seth Chafin gave up two runs, one earned, in a four-inning victory. He limited the Cougars to two hits and racked up six strikeouts.
Carson Tate went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for Sullivan Central. Kirk Dunford had a hit, walked twice and drove in three runs.
David Crockett 13, North Greene 3
JONESBOROUGH — In a five-inning home win for the Pioneers, Brenden Reid was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs and Garrett Leonard finished 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Going 2 for 2, scoring three times and driving in a pair of runs was Cody Wheeley. Dakota Stout (double), Jacob Ayers (double), Nate Laws, Hayden Osburn and Brayden Reid each contributed 2-for-3 outputs as Crockett stockpiled 19 hits.
Stout produced three RBIs. He and Laws supplied two runs apiece.
Going the whole way for the pitching win was Leonard.
Topping the Huskies was Tucker Owen at 2 for 2.
Tennessee High 12, Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Pitcher Mason Johns batted 2 for 3 and held the Chiefs two hits in a five-inning victory for Tennessee High, which got a 2-for-4, 3-RBI showing from Evan Mutter.
Johns doubled and was also hit by a pitch. From the mound, he registered six strikeouts and walked just one batter.
The Vikings’ Garrett Embree batted 2 for 4 while Brayden Blevins accounted for a double and two RBIs.
Aidan Webb doubled and Trent Price singled for the Chiefs.
Sullivan North 23, Unaka 7
ELIZABETHTON — The Golden Raiders slugged out 19 hits, scoring 17 times in the sixth and seventh innings combined to erase a 7-6 deficit.
Chandler Raleigh got the win in relief, striking out 11 batters in four innings of work. Tyler Depriest, David Howell, Seth Davis, Brayden Ketron and Parker Dean had multiple hits for North.
Lucus Carr had three hits and two RBIs for the Rangers. Brayden Powell, Jaycob Nidiffer and Michael Duvall each added two hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 1, David Crockett 0
Alan Gerlock scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute, lifting the Trailblazers to the rivalry win.
Gerlock beat the Pioneers’ goalkeeper to the ball and tapped it into the net from 12 yards out. Isaac Lizotte got the assist on the play.
Chris Litteral was in goal for the shutout. Crockett goalkeeper Jack Roney had five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
John Battle 3, Lee High 0
BRISTOL. Tenn. — Logan Leonard smacked 11 kills and setter Mackenzie Smith tallied 19 assists and 10 digs in the Lady Trojans’, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Mountain 7 District sweep.
Anna McKee had nine digs and Jacqueline Hill totaled seven aces for John Battle.
Katie Hammonds recorded 25 digs and Sydney Simpson had four kills, six digs and five blocks for the Lady Generals. Chloe Young added nine digs for Lee.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Ryleigh Gillenwater filled up the stat sheet in the Lady Titans’ Cumberland District sweep of the Lady Blue Devils.
Gillenwater tallied six aces, five kills, 16 assists and three digs in the 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 win.
Emma Dingus and Chloe Lane each had four aces for Twin Springs with Dingus recording nine kills.
Lane pitched in 10 digs, and Alyssa McCracken spearheaded the defense with 16 digs.
GATE CITY 3, RIDGEVIEW 0
The Lady Blue Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season by dominating the Lady Wolfpack.
Coming off a five-set loss at Abingdon on Monday night, Gate City bulldozed its way to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 Mountain 7 win over Ridgeview.