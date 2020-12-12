CHURCH HILL — David Crockett got a 25-point performance from Mason Britton that powered the Pioneers to a 64-56 Big 7 Conference boys basketball win Friday night at Volunteer.
Ayden Begley came through with a dozen points and Clint Pierce added eight in the Pioneers’ win.
Bradin Minton was the top scorer for the Falcons with 18 points. Garrison Barrett was right on his heels with 17 points.
White County 65, Science Hill 60
JOHNSON CITY — Mississippi commit Grant Slatten blazed in 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Warriors’ win over the host Hilltoppers in Doubletree Roundball Tournament action.
The Hilltoppers led 45-42 going into the fourth quarter, but that’s when Slatten took over. He scored 15 points in the period and hit three critical free throws after being fouled shooting with 2:12 to go.
The makes gave White County a two-possession lead that it never relinquished. Tanner Paul added 16 points for the Warriors.
Amare Redd had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Science Hill despite significant time on the bench with foul trouble. Keynan Cutlip scored 14 points for the ’Toppers, who committed 16 turnovers.
Cloudland 59, Sullivan North 54
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Bentley Gilbert hit four shots from 3-point range and sank 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in a 26-point effort for the Highlanders.
Elijah Blair scored 12 points and Victor Hicks netted nine in the Watauga Valley Conference victory.
Isaiah Pruitt led the Golden Raiders with 20 points. C.J. Mardis hit double digits with 11 points and Bryson Vance scored eight.
Johnson County 63, Happy Valley 49
ELIZABETHTON — Clayton Cross poured in 22 points and Jackson Earnhardt added 16 to power the Longhorns past the Warriors in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.
Zach Parsons contributed 10 points in the victory.
Alex Lunceford powered his way to 14 points for Happy Valley, which got an additional nine from Andrew Clawson.
GIRLS
Volunteer 77, Claiborne 26
CHURCH HILL — Kenady Knittel led four Lady Falcons players in double-figure scoring in the easy nonconference win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Knittel had 18 points. Audrey Evans came through with 12, Kendra Huff had 11 and Atlee Dean 10.
Hannah Fugate paced Claiborne with seven points.
Cloudland 58, Sullivan North 16
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Jasmine Birchfield scored 17 points to lead the Lady ’Landers in a Watauga Valley romp over the Lady Golden Raiders.
Mandy Benfield and Ella Benfield each finished with eight points for Cloudland.
Maddy Winters had seven of North’s 16 points.
Sullivan East 66, Unaka 40
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare tickled the twine for 25 points in the Lady Patriots’ nonconference win over the Lady Rangers.
Other double-digit scorers for Sullivan East were Emma Aubrey with 15 points and Hayley Grubb with 11.
Lyndie Ramsey had a team-high 15 points for Unaka and Mailey Guy added eight.
Happy Valley 49, Johnson County 26
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors had “Moore” than Johnson County could handle with Holly Moore scoring 14 points and Marcida Moore adding 13.
Kadie Bailey came through with another 11 points for Happy Valley.
Sadie Stout, with 10 points, was the only Johnson County player in double figures.
White County 80, Science Hill 42
JOHNSON CITY — White County held Science Hill to 13 second-half points in the Roundball matchup.
Jasmine Myers led the Lady Hilltoppers with 21 points, including four makes from long distance. Nae Marion added 11 points.
White County made 11 3-pointers.