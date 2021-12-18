NICKELSVILLE — Dawson Wagner came through with an all-around effort to lead the David Crockett boys basketball team to a 63-55 win at Twin Springs on Saturday.
Wagner paced the Pioneers with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. Ethan Barnett scored 13 and Jacob Ayers came through with a dozen. Gavin Pearce contributed eight points and Gage Peterson pulled down 12 rebounds in the win.
Connor Lane surpassed 1,000 points for his Twin Springs career, finishing the game with 17. Teammate Bradley Owens also scored 17 and Ryan Horne joined them in double figures with 11.
Sullivan East 89 South Greene 60
ROGERSVILLE — Dylan Bartley, the 2020-21 Times News Northeast Tennessee player of the year, scored 31 points in the Patriots’ dominating victory over the Rebels in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee.
Logan Murray added 15 points to the mix and Ashton Davison had eight.
Clint Lamb led South Greene’s charge with 14 points. Luke Myers provided a dozen points, Cooper Kelly nine and T.J. Buckner eight.
King’s Academy 68 Cherokee 35
ROGERSVILLE — Damjam Simun scored 20 points in the Lions’ win over the host Chiefs in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. Harrison Rollins added 11 points and 10 rebounds in victory.
Cherokee, which was short-handed because of the flu and injuries, was led by Colin Ryan with 12 points and six rebounds. Colten McLain netted nine points.
Providence Academy 71 ACTS 16
JOHNSON CITY — The Knights dominated action, leading to a continuous running clock in the second half.
Andrew Lawrence led the way with 17 points, three assists and three steals. Sam McAllister scored 12 points and Jayme Peay added 10.
James Reese had eight points, six assists, six steals and four rebounds.
GIRLS
Volunteer 70 Hancock County 20
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Falcons limited the Lady Indians to six points in the second half for a blowout win.
Kendra Huff had Volunteer’s big offensive output with 25 points. Jacie Begley and Veda Barton each scored 12.
Cassi Dalton had five to lead Hancock County.
Farragut 61 Science Hill 45
KNOXVILLE — Ace Strickland poured in 25 points in the Lady Admirals’ win. Carly Vining and Ashlyn Sheridan contributed nine each to the Farragut total.
Katherine Patton led Science Hill with 11 points. Colleen Coughlin and Lexi Green added nine each.