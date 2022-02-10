PIGEON FORGE — The Lady Pioneers’ road nonconference 52-33 win on Thursday over Pigeon Forge was nice to have, but they were paying attention to the basketball game in Kingsport for seeding purposes.
Kadence Fannon finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds while Emily Trivette made a quintet of 3-pointers and also netted 21 markers.
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson had only three points, but she dished out seven assists.
Paiton Whaley led the Lady Tigers with 15 points.
With the Science Hill win over Dobyns-Bennett, Crockett (23-5) clinches its first-ever Big 5 regular season title and will have home-court advantage throughout next week’s District 1-4A tournament.
Ridgeview 70, Lee High 37
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack gained at least a share of the Mountain 7 District regular season title on Thursday with a rout of Lee High.
Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview with 21 points and eight rebounds while Brooklyn Frazier netted 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Caiti Hill contributed 11 points.
If Ridgeview wins at Abingdon on Friday, the Lady Pack secures the outright district title and will host the semifinals and finals of next week’s tournament.
Castlewood 47, Hurley 27
CASTLEWOOD — Montana Sutherland had a big game for the Lady Blue Devils as she poured in 25 points and notched 10 steals. She was one rebound shy of a triple-double as she finished with nine. Bailey Varney tabulated a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds as well for Castlewood.
Late Wednesday
Union 58, Abingdon 53
ABINGDON — Behind Abby Slagle’s 27 big points, the Lady Bears nabbed a key Mountain 7 District contest late in the season.
Brook Bailey also hit for 13 for the Big Stone Gap crew.
Ella Seymre led the Lady Falcons with 14 points while Sarah Williams swished in 10.
Boys
Tennessee High 63, Unicoi County 62 OT
ERWIN — Brandon Dufore nailed a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the overtime period to give the Vikings their first Upper Lakes Conference win of the season. Dufore finished with 25 points.
Grant Hensley — doing his best impression of older brother Trevor — performed admirably in the loss, swishing a game-high 28 points on eight made 3-pointers.
Eli Johnson also had 15 for the Blue Devils while Colin Brown netted a dozen for Tennessee High.
Ridgeview 86, Lee High 35
CLINTWOOD — The Pack had their way in a Mountain 7 District game as Chantz Robinettte netted 20 points and led four Ridgeview double-figure scorers.
Cannon Hill poured in 17, Terran Owens notched 15 and Austin Mullins threw in 10 for Ridgeview.
Brynnen Pendergraft had 12 to lead the Generals.
Wise Central 67, Jenkins (Ky.) 41
NORTON — The Warriors got an interstate win over Jenkins due in part to Ethan Collins’ 22 points on the night. Parker Collins also netted double-figures, pouring in 13.
Central got out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Isaiah Adams led the Cavaliers with 12.