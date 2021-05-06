David Crockett completed a perfect run through the Big Seven Conference softball season with a 6-2 win over Science Hill at Metro-Kiwanis Park on Thursday evening.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the way with a double and home run. She drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kennedy Broyles went 2-for-3, while Alyssa Suits scored two runs.
The Lady ’Toppers (29-10, 6-5) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with Zoey Cooper and Jannon Glaspie scoring runs. Glaspie was 3-for-3 at the plate and Abgail Taylor was 2-for-4.
Crockett (30-6, 12-0) responded with Broyles’ RBI single in the fourth and Baldwin’s solo shot over left field in the fifth. They made hay with back-to-back doubles by Riley Hope and Baldwin in the sixth, followed by Marin Simpkins’ RBI single.
Ashlyn Dulaney singled in the top of the seventh for the final run.
“The girls don’t let it bother them when they get down early,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “They were hitting the ball hard, but it was going right at them and nothing in the gaps.
“It’s the first time for me to go through the league undefeated. It’s good for our girls and our program. This conference isn’t easy. We’re hitting .400 as a team, hitting top to bottom. I’m really proud of them and the way they don’t quit.”
Broyles threw the first three innings before Matty McKee came in to strike out five and give up two hits over four scoreless innings for the win. Zoey Cooper went the distance, striking out seven for the Lady ’Toppers.
It wrapped up the regular season for Crockett. Science Hill plays at Daniel Boone on Friday to end its regular season.
Daniel Boone 7, Tennessee High 3
Brylee Mesusan, Maci Masters, Dannah Persinger and Josie Jenkins all had two hits as the Lady ’Blazers (27-3, 8-3) wrapped up second place in the Big Seven Conference with the win over the Lady Vikings.
Maggie Hillman got the win, scattering seven hits.
Tori Ryan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Tenenssee High.
Happy Valley 5, Sullivan East 2
Abby Holt had 11 strikeouts as the Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Patriots in the District 1-AA tournament.
Maddie Lingerfelt continued her hot streak at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Cierra Southerland and Allie Grindstaff had earlier RBI singles to help Happy Valley pull off the upset.
Cayden Bawgus went 2-for-3 to lead Sullivan East which had tied the game in the sixth on a RBI single by Keylee Fields and a Happy Valley error.
Johnson County 3 Sullivan South 1
Hannah Fritts fanned 11 batters and gave up one hit as the Lady Longhorns downed the Lady Rebels in District 1-AA tournament action.
Fritts also had a double and triple at the plate. Maddie Edington had a two-run double in the fourth inning and Syndi Potter drove in Johnson County’s other run.
Bradley Warner had an RBI double to score Olivia Delung for Sullivan South’s run.
Unicoi County 6, Unaka 3
Caroline Podvin finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Devils to the win over the Lady Rangers on Stoney Creek.
Leah Edney had two hits and drove in two runs, while Kendell Hensley and Betsabe Chavez also had two hits. Hannah Shelton gave up seven hits in the win.
Kylie Blevins went 2-for-3 to lead Unaka.
Cloudland 19, Hampton 1
Jasmine Birchfield scored four runs as the Lady Highlanders made quick work of the Lady Bulldogs.
Heaven Caraway scored three runs, while Karah Fields, Kristi Bare and Marlee Hughes each scored twice.
J.I. Burton 11, Rye Cove 0
Bailey Sturgill had another outstanding performance in the circle, striking out nine and giving up two hits in the shutout win.
She also had two hits and scored three times for the Raiders.
Bailee Jenkins had three doubles and drove in three runs. McKenzie Franklin had a single and a double, while A’nyah Hollinger also had two hits.
BASEBALL Sullivan East 10 Johnson County 0
Seth Chafin drove in six runs and Tyson Mitchell threw a one-hit shutout as the Patriots rolled to a six-inning win over the Longhorns in the District 1-AA tournament.
Chafin’s total included a grand slam in the second inning to push East ahead 8-0 at that point. Justice Dillard went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He had a solo home run, while Dylan Bartley was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Matt Mowery had the lone hit for Johnson County.
Unicoi County 14, Happy Valley 0
Lucas Slagle gave up one hit and threw six strikeouts, leading the Blue Devils to the romp over the Warriors.
He helped his cause with two hits, including his eighth home run of the season. Brayden Hendrickson and Gavyn Sawyer had three hits apiece.
Travis Whitson, Chris Chavez and Jordan Bridges each had two hits.
Abingdon 11, Gate City 0
Ethan Ketron had a three-run home run as part of a four-RBI day as the Falcons soared past the Blue Devils.
Chase Hungate and Brant Boggs combined for a one-hitter on the mound.
Jake Thacker was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Brody Doston was also 2-for-2, while Caleb Collins ended 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Carter Babb has the lone hit for Gate City.
Wise Central 7, Union 2
Ben Brickey fanned 11 batters in a complete game in the Warriors’ win over the Bears.
Ashton Bolling had two RBIs, while Preston Joyner was 2-for-2 with a RBI.
John Ryan Hurley and Eli Blanton each went 2-for-3 to lead Union. Zach Mullins had six strikeouts after coming in the second inning.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 3, Tennessee High 2
Alan Gerlock scored a goal in each half and David Fields had an assist to lead the Trailblazers to the victory.
Both teams suffered an own goal, while Tennessee High’s Alex Moore closed it to 3-2 on a penalty kick with five minutes to go. Boone’s defense held tough in the final minutes as Chris Litteral and Gage Reno combined in goal for the win.
Volunteer 9, Cherokee 0
Dawson Dykes and Corbin Short each had hat tricks as the Falcons rolled on Senior Night against the Chiefs.
Ethan Henley had a goal and an assist, while Ethan Lukens and Zach Taylor added goals. Mason Short and Dykes had two assists, while Ian Yonts and Jake Haynes each had one.
Taylor and Grant Snyder combined in goal for the shutout.
Gate City 5, Union 0
David Edwards had a hat trick. Daniel Mann had a goal and two assists. Jacob Hartsock accounted for the other goal. Luke Reed earned the clean sheet with nine saves.
Abingdon 5, Wise Central 1
Ricky Onate scored the only goal for the Warriors in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 3, Gate City 1
Emma Hemphill had a goal and an assist to lead the Lady Bears over the Lady Devils.
Isabella Blagg and Kyndra Horner had the other goals, while Shelby Peace ended with eight saves.
Virginia High 10, Lebanon 1
Maria Wilson scored five goals in the Lady Bearcats’ romp.
Mary Katherine Wilson and Myra Kariuki found the back of the net twice with Adie Ratcliffe scoring the other goal.