BLOUNTVILLE — Will Nottingham and Peyton Greene connected for three touchdowns through the air, including one with 1:12 left in regulation, but Sullivan Central fell 36-28 to Pigeon Forge in double overtime on Friday night.
Nottingham and Greene connected the first time on a 46-yard touchdown for a 6-0 Central lead, but the Tigers roared back with a 7-yard touchdown run by Caleb Pugh.
The dynamic duo put Central back on top with a 50-yard pass play but Pigeon Forge answered with another Pugh touchdown, and the Tigers (2-0) led 13-12.
With time running out and the Cougars (2-1) down by eight, Nottingham and Greene hooked up on a 63-yard touchdown. Preston Staubus caught the 2-point conversion pass from Nottingham to tie the game at 20, and Greene had an interception at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Nottingham forged in from a yard out and hit Staubus for another 2-point conversion to put Central ahead 28-20.
Pigeon Forge wasn’t done, however. Aidan Howard scored both of the Tigers’ overtime touchdowns and totaled three for the game.
Nottingham threw for 184 yards, offsetting Pigeon Forge’s 229-33 advantage on the ground. Connor Wilson also had an interception for Central.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 58, NORTH GREENE 8
KINGSPORT — Tyler Blakely scored on a 28-yard run and 25-yard interception return in the Rebels’ runaway nonconference win at home.
Starting with Blake Fox returning the opening kickoff for a 61-yard touchdown, the Rebels cut loose for 38 first-quarter points.
Eli Iacino had a 16-yard scoring reception, booted a 39-yard field goal and went 5-for-5 on extra points.
MORRISTOWN WEST 35, CHEROKEE 0
MORRISTOWN — Hunter Delaney totaled 184 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the Trojans' convincing win.
Dylan Cribley completed 13 of 18 passes for 139 yards and a pair of scores, a 15-yarder to Jonny Fine in the first quarter and a 35-yarder to Hunter Hicks in the third.
Nick Hildebrand had a 1-yard scoring run Morristown West, which outgained Cherokee 388-121 in total offense.
Cherokee’s Tater Haun gained 63 yards on just three rushes. Teammate Trent Price ran 13 times for 49 yards.
UNICOI COUNTY 31, HAPPY VALLEY 14
ELIZABETHTON — After the Warriors struck first, the Blue Devils scored 31 straight points in claiming the nonconference win.
Unicoi County senior quarterback Brock Thompson, who missed last week’s game with an injury, was back in a big way and finished 12-of-20 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns — a 43-yarder to Evan Huff, a 59-yarder to Lucas Slagle and a 13-yarder to Bryson Peterson.
Matthew Bahn rushed for 159 yards and a TD on 30 carries for Happy Valley, and Eli Ayers scored the Warriors' other touchdown.