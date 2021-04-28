Sullivan Central’s baseball team went out a winner in its final game at home.
Hunter Stanley drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Cougars beat Johnson County 5-4 on Tuesday in Blountville.
The Cougars got a 3-for-4, two-RBI game from Preston Staubus, who pounded out a pair of doubles for a Three Rivers Conference victory on Senior Night.
Nathaniel Mullins went 2-for-3, stole three bases and scored twice. Jacob Bombailey went 2-for-3 and Kirk Dunford pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
Johnson County’s Asa Lewis followed up Monday’s 5-for-5 game with a 4-for-5 output. Teammate Stacy Greer swiped three bases.
Unicoi County 11, Sullivan East 2
Travis Whitson struck out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings and Unicoi County earned the Three Rivers win in Bluff City.
The Blue Devils got two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs from Kaleb Metcalf. Gavyn Sawyer contributed two hits, Chris Chavez belted a two-run double and Whitson aided his own cause with two RBIs.
Valentin Batrez capped the game’s scoring by smacking a three-run home run in the seventh inning.
The Patriots failed to get anything going against Whitson until the fifth, when they plated both their runs (one earned). By then, Unicoi had built an 8-0 lead.
Dylan Bartley accounted for half of Sullivan East’s half-dozen hits, going 3 for 4. Lucas Eaton homered.
Providence Academy 14, Sullivan North 0
Tyner Simpson and J. Riley Long combined for a five-inning one-hitter, Nathan Eisfelder had a banner day offensively and Providence Academy overwhelmed Sullivan North.
Simpson pitched four innings, giving up a Darris Leslie single and striking out three batters. Neither he nor Long issued a walk.
Eisfelder cracked three doubles in a 4-for-4 showing. He drove in three runs and also scored three times.
Tennessee High 15, Daniel Boone 4
The Vikings jumped out to a 10-1 lead and cruised to the win over the Trailblazers.
Garrett Embree had three hits and four RBIs. Cole Presson and Brayden Blevins each had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Logan Quales added a two-run homer, while C.J. Henley also finished with two RBIs.
Brogan Jones went 2-for-3 to lead Daniel Boone. Presson picked up the win, while Gaven Jones was tagged with the loss.
North Greene 6, Northview Academy 1
Cayden Foulks and Jeshua Crawford teamed up for a three-hitter and Chance Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Foulks turned in a five-inning start, yielding an unearned run on two hits. He struck out five.
Jonah Palmer had two RBIs and a pair of walks for the Huskies.
Abingdon 17, Ridgeview 0
Chase Hungate, Brant Boggs and Jake Thacker combined to hurl a five-inning no-hitter, collecting 13 strikeouts along the way in the Mountain 7 District win.
Hungate struck out all six batters he faced before Boggs tallied four Ks in his two innings of work. Thacker struck out the side in the fifth.
Abingdon pounded out 16 hits, including four doubles, two triples and a Will Jennings grand slam. Hungate batted 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.
Caleb Collins added two hits and two RBIs, as did Ethan Gibson and Brody Dotson. All three players doubled with Collins also connecting for a triple.
Lebanon 17, Castlewood 0
Anthony Houchins drove in four runs for the Pioneers, whose two pitchers held Castlewood to one hit.
Steele struck out in a three-inning start. Dagan Barton totaled three Ks in two innings.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Cherokee 0
Julianne Tipton buzzed the Lady Chiefs’ hitters for 10 strikeouts in a complete-game three-hitter.
At the plate, Makaila Collier had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Allgood added two hits.
Bailee Hamilton had two of Cherokee’s hits.
Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 1
Rylee Fields had another dominant performance, striking out 11 and allowing six hits in seven innings.
Nikki Duncan had a homer and three RBIs to lead the Lady Vikings. Ashley Worley, Keznie Orfield and Emma Teri each had two hits.
Audrey Evans paced Volunteer with a pair of hits.
Happy Valley 6, Sullivan Central 0
Abby Holt locked it down with a 10-strikeout, five-hit complete game.
Leading the hitters, Olivia Absher had a double, triple and two RBIs. Reagan Street totaled three hits. Cierra Southerland had two hits and two RBIs while Laura Rice and Aleah Grindstaff chipped in with two hits apiece.
Cloudland 5, Sullivan East 0
Karah Fields was in a groove, dealing a four-hit shutout for the Lady Highlanders.
Jasmine Birchfield provided offensive support with a pair of hits.
It was the second straight shutout loss for the Lady Patriots.
Ridgeview 8, Abingdon 7
Caiti Hill had two hits and four RBIs to lift the Wolfpack to the Mountain 7 win.
Maggie Grant and Hayley Mullins each had two hits.
Sydney Nunley and Ally Yeary both homered for the Lady Falcons. Yeary and Lauren Woodall finished with two hits apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 1
All of the scoring occurred in the first 13 minutes of the Washington County rivalry.
Alan Gerlock got it started in the fourth minute, putting the Trailblazers ahead. Gerlock scored again on a 40-yard line drive to make it 2-0.
Crockett answered on a shot by Wyatt Thompson in the 10th minute. Isaac Lizotte scored on a header to close out the scoring, and he finished with two assists.
Chris Litteral had 10 saves for Boone.
Gate City 4, John Battle 1
Keyed by a pair of goals from David Edwards, the Blue Devils enjoyed a productive night against John Battle.
Jacob Hartsock scored on a bicycle kick for his first goal and Brady Miller also tallied for Gate City, which led 3-0 at halftime. Daniel Mann had three assists and Luke Reed made six saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle 3, Gate City 0
Taylor Wallace, April Hoyos and Anna McKee had a goal apiece in the Lady Trojans’ season-opening win.