MAYNARDVILLE — The Jason Lawson era got off to a resounding start on Friday.
Cherokee went on the road to Union County and returned to Rogersville after laying a 48-0 beating on the host Patriots.
The Chiefs’ Trent Price piled up 132 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 17 carries. Tyler Haun recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Micah Jones, Landon Jackson and Kalijah Sexton added Cherokee scores.
The Chiefs gained 391 yards of offense and 14 first downs. Their defense, meanwhile, didn’t allow Union County a single first down.
OOLTEWAH 14, DAVID CROCKETT 12
OOLTEWAH — Prince Kollie had 169 of the Pioneers’ 173 rushing yards in the season-opening loss.
The Notre Dame commit carried the ball 30 times and scored Crockett’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also completed all three of his pass attempts.
Crockett opened the game with a 49-yard scoring drive capped by Edison Gouge’s 32-yard field goal. After Gouge pinned the Owls on their 1-yard line with a beautifully placed punt, the Pioneers tackled quarterback Fisher Perry in the end zone for a safety and a 5-0 lead.
But Perry rallied the Owls in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown passes, a 53-yarder to Christian Doty and a 26-yarder to Raymos McGee, and finished with 132 yards through the air.
Crockett starting quarterback Mason Britton completed 6 of 11 passes, three to Aiden Clark. Hayden Wesley and Isaiah Lang had two receptions apiece.
ELIZABETHTON 30, SCIENCE HILL 8
ELIZABETHTON — The defending state champion Cyclones scored with seven seconds left before the break and rode the momentum to the win over the visiting Hilltoppers.
Elizabethton’s 1-2 punch of Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes dominated. Rollins totaled 318 yards of offense, Hughes added 183 yards receiving and the duo combined for three passing scores.
It gave Elizabethton a three-game winning streak in the rivalry for the first time in 26 years and a 16-game winning streak dating to last season’s 15-0 run.
Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond hit on 20 of 36 attempts for 186 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
GIRLS SOCCER
DANIEL BOONE 5, DAVID CROCKETT 0
GRAY — Daniel Boone opened its girls soccer season in style Thursday night.
The Lady Trailblazers got a hat trick from Tessa Arney and worked their way to the home win over the rival Lady Pioneers.
Tiffany Pope opened the scoring with a rebound shot in the 10th minute and then it was Arney’s turn. Following the sophomore forward’s scoring frenzy, Raygan Sain capped the match in the 54th minute with a goal off a corner kick.
Jacie Stapleton and Abbie Williams worked in tandem to produce the shutout in goal.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 4 SULLIVAN CENTRAL 1
KINGSPORT — Macee Pickup found the back of the net three times, and her hat trick was the difference in the win at Indian Highland Park.
Pickup, a junior, moved her season total to five goals.
Emily Cai added the other score for the Lady Indians (2-0). Coach Tony Weaver said Annabeth Parker and Caitlyn Wallace had standout games on the defensive end.
The game was the Lady Cougars’ season opener.
SCIENCE HILL 1, GREENEVILLE 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers got a second-half goal from Megan Burleson to beat the defending Class AA champions at Tipton Stadium.
Meggie Powell assisted on Burleson’s game-winning tally.
Senior Sarah Luna anchored the defense and freshman Cayden Norris recorded the shutout in goal.