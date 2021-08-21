ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee football team had reason to celebrate Friday night, though the Chiefs’ happiness at a season-opening win was more subdued than hoped.
The Chiefs thumped Cocke County 41-6 in a game that was stopped with 2:10 remaining to allow an injured Cocke County player to be airlifted to a local hospital.
Not something you see every Friday night. Thoughts and prayers going out to @CockeCoFootball and their community.Cherokee - 41Cocke Co - 6 pic.twitter.com/ELvx3gZQUP— River Bailey (@RiverBailey01) August 21, 2021
Landon Jackson scored on runs of 7 and 10 yards to stake Cherokee to a 14-0 lead.
Baylor Baxter connected with Brazen Stewart for a 49-yard pass play for Cocke County’s lone score.
Cherokee then answered with a 17-yard pass from Micah Jones to Will Price that gave the Chiefs a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Jones built on the lead in the third quarter with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Preston McNally.
Thomas Hughes then raced 68 yards for another Chiefs touchdown. The final score came courtesy of backup quarterback Logan Johnson’s 8-yard TD run.
ELIZABETHTON 34, SCIENCE HILL 15
JOHNSON CITY — Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins totaled 292 yards of offense and accounted for all five of his team’s touchdowns in a surprisingly convincing win over the Hilltoppers in the inaugural Railroad Rumble at East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium.
The victory was the 31st in a row for the two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champions, breaking a tie with Greeneville for the second-longest streak in Northeast Tennessee history.
Seniors Rollins and Jake Roberts were dominant. Rollins connected on 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns and carried 11 times for 83 yards. Roberts was on the receiving end of most of Rollins’ completions. He caught nine passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Elizabethton outgained Science Hill 402-274.
Baylor Brock rushed 23 times for 147 yards and both Science Hill touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Diamond hit on 12 of 24 passes for 112 yards, and Cole Torbett made five catches for 43 yards.
UNICOI COUNTY 22, NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 15
KODAK — Nehemiah Edwards scored two touchdowns, Bryson Peterson added another and the Blue Devils held on to win their opener.
Peterson passed for 148 yards.
Edwards’ short TD run with 6:05 left in the third quarter put Unicoi County up 22-8.
The Devils made a defensive stand late in the game when Northview Academy drove deep into their territory . Three consecutive incompletions ended the game.
Edwards finished with 52 yards on 18 carries.
HAMPTON 20, PIGEON FORGE 14
HAMPTON — Collin Morgan sacked Pigeon Forge’s Tyson McFall on fourth down with seven seconds left to seal the win at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
Conor Jones rushed for 88 yards and a 4-yard touchdown on 15 carries, connected with Johnathan Greenwell for a 24-yard score and intercepted a Tigers pass to lead Hampton.
Levi Lunsford rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a 1-yard TD, and Ryan Crumley added 64 yards on 10 carries.
Hampton held Pigeon Forge to just yards of offense.
UNAKA 42, NORTH GREENE 0
BAILEYTON — Landon Ramsey unloaded four touchdown passes, including three to brother Devin Ramsey, in the Rangers’ romp.
Unaka did all of its scoring before halftime.
Takoda Freeman had a 66-yard scoring reception, and Aiden Hayes had rushing TDs of 19 and 82 yards.
CLOUDLAND 42, JELLICO 7
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield carried nine times for more than 200 yards — including a 98-yard touchdown — in the Highlanders’ runaway win.
Cloudland scored on all but one of its six first-half possessions and led 36-0 after two quarters.