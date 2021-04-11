Science Hill surrendered two big leads, one getting away for a loss but the other providing opportunity to recapture the win.
The Lady Hilltoppers went 1-1 in pool play during the Eastman softball tournament Saturday in Kingsport.
The championship bracket was postponed until Sunday because of rain.
Here’s a roundup for some of Saturday’s action:
Science Hill 11, Cookeville 9
Leading by five runs entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Hilltoppers fell into a tie game.
But they bounced back with two in the top of the fifth inning as Abigail Taylor’s RBI triple broke the deadlock. Beth Pridemore followed with an RBI bunt single.
Taylor went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jayden Salts, Zoey Cooper and Brynne Goines each had two hits. Cooper and Goines drove in two runs each. Bree Presnell added two RBIs.
South Greene 10, Science Hill 3
Taking a shutout into the fourth inning, the Lady Hilltoppers got hit with a 10 spot by the Rebels.
All 10 runs were unearned as Science Hill made three errors in the frame. At the plate, the Hilltoppers totaled only two hits.
Sullivan Central 8, Cloudland 3
Sierra Horton stood out with three hits and two RBIs for Central. Averey Cross added two hits and two RBIs.
Kaylen Fields paced Cloudland with a 4-for-4 performance.
Cookeville 9, Sullivan Central 4
Jasmine Sheffield paced the Lady Cougars with two hits and two runs batted in.
Cherokee 2, Clinton 1
Samantha Tilson was dominant for the Lady Chiefs with a one-hitter and eight strikeouts. The run she allowed was unearned.
Cherokee 6, Greenbrier 4
Hannah Bates had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Chiefs.
Unicoi County 6, Greeneville 2
Cami Peterson went the distance, allowing five hits and one earned run.
Destiny Bridges’ three-run homer was the big blow in a six-run fourth inning.
Tennessee High 6, Halls 5
The Lady Vikings rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit.
Keegan Myers had three hits, including a homer, and Tori Ryan drove in three runs.
Tennessee High 10, Greeneville 7
Ashley Worley had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Vikings, who rallied for seven runs in the fifth inning to erase a four-run deficit.
Sullivan East 6, Clinton 4
Cayden Bawgus’ two-run, first-inning homer got things started in a win for the Lady Patriots.
Clinton pulled even on two occasions before East went ahead for good in the fourth.
Kinzie Brown had a double, two runs and an RBI in support of winning pitcher Hannah Scott.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 16, Sullivan South 5
The Vikings cranked out four home runs in the five-inning victory.
C.J. Henley mashed a pair of yard balls while Brayden Blevins and Wade Witcher also went deep.
Claiborne 7, Cherokee 2
Peyton Bledsoe topped the Chiefs’ offense with a pair of hits.
SOCCER
Science Hill 2, Maryville 2
Hayden Forrester scored a pair of goals as the Hilltoppers stood toe to toe with the Rebels.
Davidson, Ala. 2, Science Hill 1
Benji Augustine found the back of the net, but the Hilltoppers came up short against the Alabama squad.
David Crockett 2, Evangel Christian 1
Drew Marshall and Julian Ortiz scored as the Pioneers earned the tough win. Yovany De La Torre and John Plaisted had assists.
David Crockett 2, West Greene 0
Plaisted and Austin Sanchez had goals while Wyatt Thompson had an assist.
Crockett 2, Anderson County 0
Plaisted scored on a penalty kick and Alan Galvin scored off an assist from Marshall in Friday’s game.