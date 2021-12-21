ROGERSVILLE — Houck-a-Mania ran wild for host Cherokee's girls basketball team Monday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash, and it carried the Lady Chiefs into the tournament championship game.
Cherokee scored a thrilling 47-46 victory over Glenwood, Alabama, when Anna Houck scored the game-winning layup off an assist from Emma Houck.
Emma Houck led the Lady Chiefs with 18 points and Anna Houck finished with 13.
Jasmyn Burts was the Lady Gators' top scorer with 24 points.
The Lady Chiefs play Hawkins County rival Volunteer for the tournament title on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Volunteer 41, Cumberland Gap 29
ROGERSVILLE — After scoring just two points in the first quarter, the Lady Falcons got on track to overcome the Lady Panthers in the semifinals of the Big H BBQ tournament.
Veda Barton led the Volunteer offense with 19 points and Audrey Evans finished with nine.
Abbie Fultz scored nine points and Kylie Fultz closed with eight.
Union 51, Twin Springs 29
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears raced out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and never let the Lady Titans back in it, putting the final touches on their pre-Christmas scheduled with the nondistrict win.
Abby Slagle fired in 15 points, Jordan Shuler added 10 and Brooke Bailey scored nine for Union (5-2).
Kaylee Keith put up a dozen points, dished four assists and snagged two rebounds to pace Twin Springs (4-3). Abygail Finch had a team-best five rebounds, Ryleigh Gillenwater grabbed two boards and they recorded two steals apiece.
Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20
GATLINBURG — Azzy Hammons scored 18 points and dished out four assists and Taylor Clay finished with 16 points, six assists and five steals in the Lady Spartans’ Smoky Mountain Classic win.
Lexi Love grabbed eight rebounds for Eastside (4-3), which advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals.
BOYS
Sullivan East 79, Cocke County 58
ROGERSVILLE — Dylan Bartley and Corbin Dickenson combined for 47 points in the Patriots’ Big H BBQ Bash win.
Bartley had a game-high 26 and Dickenson scored 21, all on shots from 3-point range. Logan Murray chimed in with 14.
Jordan Woods led Cocke County with 20 points. Kyler Hayes netted 12 and Brazen Stewart added 11.
Glenwood, Ala. 68, Cherokee 49
ROGERSVILLE — Ahead by six in the fourth quarter, the Gators got distance thanks to some timely 3-point shots from Eli Devaughn in a Big H BBQ Bash victory.
Colten McLain and Colin Ryan paced the Chiefs in scoring. Joe Henley pulled down eight rebounds and Conner Mowell made an impact on the defensive end.
Paintsville, Ky. 67, J.I. Burton 40
GATLINBURG — Colby Fugate totaled 24 points and the Tigers roared against the Raiders in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Braxton Tharp scored 15 and Connor Fugate dialed up a dozen in the Paintsville victory.
Zac Campbell and Clay Hart had eight points apiece to lead Burton.
John Battle 62, Holston 36
DAMASCUS — After holding a four-point lead at the break, the Trojans outscored the Cavaliers 38-16 in the second half.
Nathan Spurling led Battle with 26 points. Jon Blankenship scored nine and Noah Ratliff had eight for the Bristol boys.
Connor Finley accounted for 20 of Holston’s 36 points.