ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee girls basketball team is finding a groove, and Hawkins County rival Volunteer became the latest to find that out Friday.
The Lady Chiefs (4-6, 3-3 Big 7 Conference) won for the third time in the new year, getting 15 points from Lydia Alvis and 10 from Destiny Jarnigan in a 48-35 victory.
“It was a great defensive effort and offensive execution,” said coach Jason Lawson, whose team led 32-14 at halftime. “Our seniors did a great job of leading us tonight. It was an awesome team effort.”
Kendra Huff led the Lady Falcons with 11 points.
Unaka 53, Sullivan North 43
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey totaled 20 points as the Lady Rangers earned their first win of the season.
Madison Ensor totaled 16 points and Terra Whitehead added nine.
Tennessee High 46, Virginia High 33
BRISTOL, Va. — Tori Ryan totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocked shots to lead the Lady Vikings to the crosstown rivalry win.
Kendall Cross added 14 points for Tennessee High.
Maria Wilson totaled 13 for Virginia High.
Thomas Walker 70, Castlewood 12
CASTLEWOOD — The Lady Pioneers pitched a first-half shutout, leading by 36 and rolling to their seventh straight win to start the season.
Shelbie Fannon paced Thomas Walker (5-0 Cumberland District) with 30 points. Lakin Burke totaled 12 points.
Eastside 56, J.I. Burton 43
COEBURN — Anna Whited powered her way to 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans.
Kacie Jones and Chloe Power each added 13 points as the Spartans (5-0, 5-3) kept pace with Thomas Walker atop the Cumberland District standings.
Ridgeview 66, John Battle 30
CLINTWOOD — Getting 25 points and nine rebounds from Hailey Sutherland, the Lady Wolfpack stayed in the hunt near the top of the Mountain 7 District standings.
Brooke Frazier had six points, four steals and a school-record 10 assists. Cassidy Thomas added 15 points for Ridgeview (4-2, 4-1), which gave coach Donnie Frazier his 200th career win.
Anna McKee had 18 points for Battle.
BOYS
Sullivan South 61, Happy Valley 45
ELIZABETHTON — Led by Nick Ellege’s five 3-pointers and 25 points, the Rebels earned the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Will Harris added 10 points for South, which broke out of a skid in which it dropped four of its past five games.
Alex Lunceford topped the Warriors’ effort, scoring 16 points.
Sullivan North 60, Unaka 58, OT
ELIZABETHTON — Isaiah Pruitt totaled 23 points and the Golden Raiders held on for the overtime Watauga Valley Conference victory.
The Rangers had the last possession, but North came up with the defensive stop.
Jacob Cross added 11 and C.J. Mardis 10 for the Raiders (10-4, 1-2).
Joseph Slagle hit six treys for Unaka and totaled 20 points. Will Sexton added 18.
Providence Academy 66, J. Frank White 26
JOHNSON CITY — Thomas Messimer crushed it with six treys and 24 points, helping his team build a 19-point halftime lead and run away to the win.
James Reese added nine points for Providence Academy (15-3).
Twin Springs 73, Eastside 62
NICKELSVILLE — Connor Lane powered up 21 points in the Titans’ Cumberland win.
Bradley Owens added 12 points for Twin Springs (6-2, 4-2).
Cole Mullins and Eli McCoy each scored 15 points for Eastside.
Thomas Walker 55, Castlewood 44
CASTLEWOOD — Behind Caleb Yeary’s 19 points, the Pioneers held on for the Cumberland win.
Zack Kidwell added 16 points for Thomas Walker (3-3, 2-2).
Gavin Monk was tops for Castlewood with 13 points.