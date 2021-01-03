CLINCHPORT — Ethan Chavez continued his torrid start to Southwest Virginia’s basketball season on Saturday, posting a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to power Rye Cove’s 68-37 nondistrict win over Hurley.
Zach Baker accounted for 22 points and Mathew Rhoton came through with nine for Rye Cove, which forced 15 turnovers.
Landon Bailey was Hurley’s leading scorer with 12 points and Will Layne added 10 for the Buchanan County boys.
J.I. Burton 70, Holston 62
NORTON — Zac Campbell went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line as part of a 26-point performance for the Raiders in their nondistrict win.
Three other Burton players — Ethan Lindsey (14), Noa Godsey (11) and Trevor Culbertson (10) — reached double figures.
Nick Delatos paced Holston with 22 points and Lane Blevins scored 19.
Twin Springs 64, Patrick Henry 48
GLADE SPRING — The Titans had three double-digit scorers in the win over the Rebels. Connor Lane paced Twin Springs with 18 points, and Mason Elliott and Brady Castle finished with 14 and 12, respectively.
Kudi Gobble led Patrick Henry with 13 points and TJ Pecina added 10.
John Battle 46, Wise Central 32
WISE — The Battle plan worked as the Trojans held the Warriors to 12 first-half points in the road win.
Bryson Almany and Zack Smith each scored 12 points in the victory.
Ben Brickey had a game-high 17 points for Central and Ethan Mullins scored seven.
GIRLS
Wise Central 57, John Battle 33
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Warriors forced 28 turnovers, powered by Isabella Sturgill’s four steals.
Sturgill also dished out seven assists. Jill Sturgill led Central on the offensive end with 16 points, and Hannah Large hit four 3-pointers to score a dozen.
Anna McKee had 18 of Battle’s 33 points.
Union 49, Lee 37
BEN HUR — Down 23-20 at the break, the Lady Bears locked down on the defensive end to overcome the Lady Generals.
Jordan Shuler paced the Union offense with 15 points. Brooke Bailey and Abby Slagle each netted 10.
Drew Cox was Lee’s leader with 12 points and Madison Jessee scored nine.
Twin Springs 39, Patrick Henry 33
NICKELSVILLE — Emaleigh Powers had 19 points to give the Lady Titans the offense needed to hold off the Lady Rebels.
Ryleigh Gillenwater was the next highest scorer for Twin Springs with seven. The Lady Titans outscored Patrick Henry 13-2 in a pivotal second quarter.
Natalie Strait had 14 points and Fallyn Daniels 13 for Patrick Henry.
Rye Cove 42, Hurley 38
GRUNDY — Trista Snow totaled 11 points and Madeline Love had nine in the Lady Eagles’ win.
Krista Endicott and Arianna Endicott accounted for all but three of Hurley’s points. Krista had 20 and Arianna 15.
J.I. Burton 48, Holston 29
DAMASCUS — Kaylee Jenkins totaled 24 points, and Taylor Phipps, Anyah Hollinger and Kierra McCurdy scored seven apiece in the Lady Raiders’ convincing win.
Ashton Keith led the Lady Cavs with 11.
Greeneville 60, Sullivan Central 41
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils pulled away in the fourth quarter behind Lauren Bailey and Delana DeBusk.
Bailey had a game-high 22 points and DeBusk finished with 14 in the victory.
Katie Horne and Bre Yarber scored 11 points apiece to lead Central.