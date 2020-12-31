CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez celebrated New Year’s Eve with a double-double performance on the basketball court.
Chavez scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 64-41 Cumberland District boys win over Castlewood on Thursday.
Mathew Rhoton added 13 points for Rye Cove (2-1, 1-1).
The visiting Blue Devils (0-3, 0-2) enjoyed a strong 20-point effort from Hunter Hicks.
TWIN SPRINGS 70, THOMAS WALKER 35
NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs evened its overall and Cumberland records to 1-1 on the season with a victory over the visiting Pioneers.
Bradley Owens and Connor Lane scored 16 points to set the offensive pace for Twin Springs, and Mason Elliott finished with 11.
Caleb Yeary scored 14 points and Zack Kidwell contributed 11 for Thomas Walker (2-2, 1-1).
GIRLS
ELIZABETHTON 38, DOBYNS-BENNETT 24
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones limited the Lady Indians to just eight first-half points.
Lina Lyon paced Elizabethton’s balanced attack with 11 points. Renna Lane scored 10 and Morgan Headrick had nine.
Caitlyn Wallace and Injoi Bristol scored seven points apiece to lead Dobyns-Bennett.
SULLIVAN EAST 67, UNAKA 43
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare scored 24 points for Sullivan East, which rang in the new year with the nonconference win.
Emma Aubrey added 15 points — all on five 3-pointers — and Hayley Grubb had 12. The Patriots (12-3) hit 12 shots from 3-point range.
Lyndie Ramsey’s 16 points led Unaka (0-5).
RYE COVE 28, CASTLEWOOD 13
CLINCHPORT — Emma Gibson scored seven points and Trista Snow and Vivian Boles finished with six apiece in the Lady Eagles’ low-scoring win.
Snow and Boles also pulled down 12 rebounds each for Rye Cove (2-1, 1-1).
Montana Sutherland led the Lady Blue Devils (0-3, 0-2), and all scorers, with eight points.
THOMAS WALKER 63, TWIN SPRINGS 16
EWING — Lakin Burke scored 19 points and had four of the Lady Pioneers’ 16 steals in the game in a Cumberland win over the visiting Lady Titans (0-2, 0-2).
Tenley Jackson added nine points for unbeaten Thomas Walker (4-0, 2-0).