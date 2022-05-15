Multiple sports logo

BIG STONE GAP — Bayleigh Allison and the Wise Central softball team seem to be hitting their stride.

Their timing couldn’t be better.

Allison held down a potent Gate City lineup and the Lady Warriors pulled out a 3-1 win on Saturday in a playoff game to decide the top seed for the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Central prevailed in a pair of must-win games this week to force a tie with the Lady Blue Devils atop the standings. Both finished league play 10-2, forcing the extra game.

The Lady Warriors (17-4) secured the top seed for the Region 2D tournament as well as a first-round bye for this week’s district tourney.

Allison’s bat also played a major role in Saturday’s win. With Gate City clinging to a 1-0 lead after two innings, she came through with the go-ahead single in the third.

Baylee Collins added some insurance against the Lady Blue Devils (13-8) when she launched a solo homer in the sixth.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 2, Union 1

GATE CITY — Sophomore Megan Kidd made her first varsity goal a memorable one.

Kidd booted the game-winner to give Lady Falcons the win in a one-game Mountain 7 playoff at the Scott County Sports Complex.

Jennifer Copeland scored the first Abingdon goal. Mary Hitch and Riley Cvetkovski recorded an assist apiece.

Emma Hemphill netted the goal for Union.

