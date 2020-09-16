BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan Central girls soccer team recorded a first on Tuesday.

Nine players scored for the Lady Cougars in a 9-0 domination of Unicoi County.

Rylie Patrick, Emma Niebruegge, Gracie Harrington, Emma Sanderson, Julia Ledford, Adeline Ensley, Lauren Hilton, Loren Hensley and Emme Fox all contributed goals for Sullivan Central.

The Lady Cougars led 8-0 at halftime and put an early end to the match with 15 minutes still to play.

Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 0

ELIZABETHTON — Maddie O’Quinn netted a hat trick for the Lady Cyclones.

Tessa Lamb added a goal and three assists and Kaiya Simmons had a goal and two assists.

Shayla Orellana, Mollie Johnson, Siana Robey and Chloe Kellerman also scored, and Cadie Digby recorded the shutout in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan North 3, Happy Valley 0

ELIZABETHTON — Landrey McGlothlin and Hannah Mullins filled up the stat sheet in the Lady Golden Raiders’ second straight road win.

McGlothlin compiled 27 assists, six kills and six aces and Mullins totaled 19 digs, 17 aces and a kill in the 25-6, 25-10, 25-1 victory over the Lady Warriors.

Maddy Winters came through with eight aces, seven kills and four assists, Lilly Crawford talked seven kills, six digs and four aces, and Kylie Glover slammed 10 kills to go with seven digs and six aces for Sullivan North.

The Lady Golden Raiders added Tuesday’s result to Monday’s marathon 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-9 victory at Cherokee.

McGlothlin nearly pulled off a triple-double in that match, amassing 45 assists, 10 kills and nine aces. She also registered seven digs.

Mullins had 32 digs and Winters tallied 10 aces.

Sullivan Central 3, Unicoi County 0

ERWIN — Elaina Vaughan had seven blocks and seven kills to lead the Lady Cougars to the 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Three Rivers Conference win.

Haley Wilson piled up 23 assists and Taylor Wilson accompanied seven kills with five aces for Sullivan Central. Annie Honeycutt had six kills, Gracie Olinger added five and Emalyne Hubbard tallied six digs.

Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 0

JONESBOROUGH — Good all-around play from McKenna Dietz led the Lady Trailblazers to the 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 Big 6 victory.

Dietz racked up 33 assists, eight digs, five kills, three blocks and two aces in the sweep

Dannah Persinger and Riley Brinn each accounted for 10 kills. Allie Davis accumulated 15 digs, Rylee Wines had 10 and Emma Green and Claire Nave each contributed eight.

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 3

JOHNSON CITY —The Lady Hilltoppers started fast, faltered a bit then cruised past the Lady Vikings in a Big 6 sweep on Senior Night.

Loren Grindstaff played a huge role in the 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 victory. The middle blocker tallied had nine kills, five blocks and seven service aces.

Jordan Hallman and Autumn Holmes contributed 11 kills each, Sara Whynot added seven kills and 14 digs, and Jesse Franks totaled 10 digs.

Jamayia Honaker had eight kills and Sydney Freeman finished with five kills and eight digs for the Lady Vikings. Grayson Phipps led the defense with 11 digs.