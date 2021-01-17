NORTON — The Wise Central girls basketball team painted a defensive masterpiece on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors outscored visiting Lee High 38-6 in the first half on their way to a 56-27 Mountain 7 District win.
Central (9-1, 7-1) kept the pressure on league-leading Gate City by placing 10 players into the scoring column. Bayleigh Allison led the way with 10 points and Hannah Large contributed eight.
Drew Cox scored nine points and Chloe Calton had six for the Lady Generals (1-8, 1-6).
Gate City 63, John Battle 15
GATE CITY — The defending VHSL Class 2 champion Lady Blue Devils dominated this Mountain 7 matchup, holding the Lady Trojans to six or fewer points in every quarter.
Sarah Thompson totaled 13 points and Riley Houseright and Braylin Steele each scored 10 for Gate City (7-0, 6-0).
Anna McKee was tops for John Battle (0-7, 0-7) with eight points.
Union 48, Abingdon 40
ABINGDON — The Lady Bears took a 39-18 lead into the final quarter then held the Lady Falcons at bay.
Isabella Blagg and Brooke Bailey had 12 points apiece for Union (3-6 3-5) and Abby Slagle added 10.
Morgan Blevins netted 16 points and Randi Osborne 15 for Abingdon (4-4, 4-4), which outscored the visitors 22-9 in the final period.
BOYS
J.I. Burton 74, Thomas Walker 47
EWING — The Raiders got back on the winning track with the blowout victory over the Pioneers.
Trevor Culbertson poured in 20 points and Zac Campbell went for 18 for J.I. Burton (7-1, 4-1), which held its position alone atop the Cumberland District standings. Jordan Mabe, with 14 points, and Noa Godsey, with 11, also hit double figures in scoring.
Caleb Yeary matched Culbertson for game-high honors with 20 points for Thomas Walker (3-4, 2-3). Zac Kidwell added 13.
Gate City 80, John Battle 49
GATE CITY — The Blue Devils cranked into high gear after halftime in a runaway Mountain 7 win.
Gate City (3-4, 2-4) erupted for 53 second-half points, wiping out a 31-27 Trojans lead. Matthew Gose scored 14 points, Jacob Taylor 12 and Eli McMurray 10 in the win.
Zack Smith’s 19-point effort paced John Battle. Noah Ratliff added 11 and Bryson Almany 10.