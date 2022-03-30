NORTON — Logan Sartin and Preston Joyner each went 3-for-4 from the top two spots in Wise Central’s order, and the Warriors throttled Mountain 7 District baseball foe Union 10-1 on Tuesday.
Sartin accounted for three runs while Joyner, who doubled twice, produced a trio of RBIs. Ashton Bolling was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cam Foster also drove in two runs.
Joyner turned in a four-inning start for the win. He surrendered two hits and put up five strikeouts against one walk.
Bears leadoff man John Ryan Hurley reached base three times. He went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and drew a base on balls.
Eastside 10, Holston 0, 5 innings
COEBURN — The Spartans finished off Holston in five innings behind Will Johnson’s bat and Trey Bush’s pitching.
Connecting for a pair of doubles, Johnson logged a 3-for-3, three-RBI showing. Bush struck out eight batters over four shutout innings.
Eli McCoy chimed in nicely at 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaxsyn Collins drove in two and scored twice.
Dustin Bott doubled for the Cavaliers, who had just three hits.
John Battle 14, Lee 1
BEN HUR — Yielding an unearned run in a four-inning start, Porter Gobble also doubled, drove in three runs and accounted for two of John Battle’s seven stolen bases.
Will Purifoy finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Noah Sills, who went 2-for-2 with three runs, and Elijah Childress both knocked in three runs. Nolan Sailor went 2-for-2, scored twice, walked twice and drove in two runs.
The Generals were limited to three hits, one a Chandler Mullins triple.
J.I. Burton 3, Patrick Henry 2
J.I. Burton 15, Patrick Henry 0
NORTON — In the opener, Miguel Madrigal walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Robert Emmeshaw followed with a bunt and reached on an error, enabling Madrigal to scamper home for the game-winning run.
Raiders pitcher Noa Godsey went the distance, throwing 41 of his 59 pitches for strikes. Both runs he surrendered were unearned.
Connor Kausch doubled in a 2-for-2 effort for Patrick Henry.
Burton romped in the second game, outhitting Patrick Henry 16-2. Chris Branham went 3-for-3, Godsey was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Caleb McCurdy pounded out two doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Jayden Buchanan was 2-for-5, drove in three and scored two runs. Duante Keys was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Braydon Dutton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Sullivan East 10, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — Dylan Bartley knocked around a double and triple and scored three times for the Patriots, who beat the Upper Lakes Conference rival Falcons for a second straight day.
Zach Johnson was 3-for-4 and Justice Dillard doubled and drove in two runs. Lucas Eaton and Ethan Water each had two hits while Jonathan Beach score twice.
Bartley was the winning pitcher with three hits and two walks over six innings. Corbin Dickenson pitched in the seventh.
Connor Haynes reached base three times to lead Volunteer.
Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Isaac Blevins tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Vikings to the Upper Lakes win at Tod Houston Field.
Evan Mutter was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Andrew Dingus hit a solo home run and Greg Harris also finished 2-for-4. Braden Wilhoit tripled and scored a run.
Gage Treadway had a triple for the Cyclones’ only hit.
Unicoi County 10, Happy Valley 0
ERWIN — Eli Nelson and Tanner Berry combined on a six-inning no-hitter for Unicoi County.
Nelson struck out nine over four innings and Berry fanned three in two innings. Berry helped his cause with two hits.
Lucas Slagle had two hits, including a home run, and Chris Chavez came through with three hits in the nonconference win.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 12, Holston 2, 5 innings
CLINCHPORT — Kenzie Hood, who doubled earlier in the game, brought the nondistrict matchup to a quick end with her walk-off hit that triggered the mercy rule.
Gracie Byrd got the Lady Eagles off to a good start in the first inning when she smacked a two-run homer that scored twin Sara, who had tripled, on the sisters’ birthday.
Gracie Turner added a solo shot in the fourth for Rye Cove (4-1) to give starting pitcher Lexie Rhoten plenty of cushion. Rhoten allowed only two hits — one a triple by Marleyjane Musser — and struck out five to earn the win.
Gate City 14, Ridgeview 4
GATE CITY — Kady Davidson and Abby Davidson combined for six RBIs, five hits, four runs and three doubles for the Lady Blue Devils, who homered four times in a Mountain 7 triumph.
Both of the Davidsons accounted for three RBIs and two runs. Kady socked two doubles during a 3-for-3 performance in which she also walked and stole two bases. Abby was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger.
Tori Fansler, Makayla Bays, Savannah Monroe and K.K. Baker homered for Gate City. Fansler, Bays and Monroe drove in two runs apiece. Fansler and Rylee Blevins each finished 2-for-3.
The Wolfpack’s Caiti Hill ripped a grand slam and finished with two hits, Braelynn Strouth doubled and singled, and McKinley Owens also had two hits apiece.
Twin Springs 13, Twin Valley 0
NICKELSVILLE — Jess Burke went 4-for-4 with three RBIs with three runs scored in the Lady Titans’ five-inning victory. Burke also pitched the first couple of innings.
Gracie Gibson finished 3-for-3 and also contributed three RBIs. Reliever Alivia Gibson had five strikeouts in three no-hit innings.
Volunteer 5, Tennessee High 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher racked up 14 strikeouts and gave up only an infield single for the Lady Falcons, who rolled against the Lady Vikings in an Upper Lakes game.
Emily Wyatt was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Volunteer offense. Zetta Smith added a 2-for-4 effort.
Daniel Boone 18, Vernon Hills, Ill. 0
Vestavia Hills, Ala. 9, Daniel Boone 3
GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Lady Trailblazers hammered their way to one win but their bats fell quiet in the second game of tournament play.
Against Vernon Hills, Maci Masters blasted two home runs and had four RBIs. Riley Brinn went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Audrey Moorhouse was 2-for-3 with a triple and Ava Saul was 2-for-4 with a double. Kaleigh Quesinberry got the win, giving up four hits.
Brylee Mesusan had two hits and drove in a run in Boone’s loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 5, Wise Central 0
NORTON — Gracie Gibson accumulated five saves in the opening half, Shay Henderson followed with four second-half saves and the Lady Bears got the job done in Mountain 7 play.
Emma Hemphill, Isabella Blagg, Peyton Davis, Addison Gilliam and Gracie Gibson, who scored off a header, had one goal apiece. Hemphill added an assist.
Gate City 6, Ridgeview 0
CLINTWOOD — Reagan Crawford and Rebekah Reid scored two goals each to lead the Lady Devils to the Mountain 7 road win.
CeCe Roper and Emma Reed had other Gate City goals. Asia Marshall dished out two assists while Carys Bolling and Emily Thompson collected one apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 5, Ridgeview 2
GATE CITY — The Blue Devils put away this Mountain 7 win with a five-goal first half.
Alex Eastman tallied two goals with an assist, Daniel Mann and Luke Stokes each had a goal and an assist, and Ben Peters also found the net for Gate City (2-1-1, 2-0).
Ryland Mullins made two saves in goal.
Wise Central 3, Union 0
NORTON — Lucas Coffey punched in a pair of goals for the Warriors.
Central’s other tally came courtesy of Ashar Kahn.
University High 1, West Greene 0
JOHNSON CITY — Abel Pate scored off an assist from Tyler Beaver for the game’s only score.
Sam McGee was in goal for the shutout.