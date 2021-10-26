NORTON — A Bayleigh Allison triple-double and productive outings from Emmah McAmis and Emilee Mullins lifted second-seeded Wise Central to a quick 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 Mountain 7 District tournament victory over Lee on Monday night.
The Lady Warriors (17-7) advanced to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal match set for Tuesday at Gate City. Their opponent is No. 6 seed John Battle (11-12), which upset third-seeded Ridgeview 3-2 in its first-round matchup.
Allison racked up 11 kills, 12 digs and 12 service points, and McAmis — with 15 kills and 10 digs — and Mullins — who had 28 assists and 12 digs — each crafted a double- double.
Montana Stafford added nine digs to the triumphant effort. Freshman Abbie Jordan chipped in four kills.
Seeded seventh, the Lady Generals finished with an 0-18 mark.
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 2
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Trojans proved resilient, digging their way out of a two- set hole to get the job done against the Lady Wolfpack (15-8).
Mackenzie Smith accumulated 24 assists, 20 digs and eight kills in the 18-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-11, 15-12 decision. Molly Little paired 15 kills with 11 digs, and Bella Shutters produced a .412 hitting percentage in a nine-kill effort. Shutters also accounted for three blocks.
Rylan Kestner had eight kills to go with nine digs for Battle, which got 34 digs from Allison Smith and 16 more through Anna McKee.
Cumberland District
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
CLINCHPORT — Senior setter Eva Roach collected 26 assists, among them the 1,000th of her career, and the third-seeded Lady Eagles advanced to the Cumberland District tournament semifinals with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 win over the sixth-seeded Lady Blue Devils (3-16).
Roach’s night included eight service points and three aces. Laken Sharpe tallied nine kills, 12 digs and eight service points for Rye Cove, which also benefited from Madeline Love’s nine kills and four service points.
Abby Lewis was good for 12 digs and eight service points. Emma Gibson chimed in with nine service points and seven digs, and Naquila Harless had eight service points and five digs.
Rye Cove (15-6) plays at Eastside in a 6 p.m. semifinal match on Tuesday.