NORTON — Central challenged Abingdon early, but the Falcons found their groove and pulled away for an 87-63 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory on Tuesday night.
Dayton Osborne set the pace for the Abingdon offense with 25 points. Haynes Carter scored 21, James Whitted added 14 points and Luke Honaker had 11.
Casey Dotson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter for the Warriors, who trailed just 17-13 entering the second stanza. Dotson finished with 13 points and Ethan Collins chipped in 12.
Union 75, John Battle 47
BRISTOL, Va. — Union continued its undefeated march through the Mountain 7 with a romp over John Battle.
Bradley Bunch fired in 25 points for the defending VHSL Class 2 champions. The Bears also got 15 points from Caiden Bartee and 13 from Malachi Jenkins. Noah Jordan connected from long range on a trio of 3-pointers to score nine.
Jon Blankenship led the Trojans with 13 points. Jon Alan Richardson had nine and Nathan Spurling eight.
Twin Springs 45, Thomas Walker 36
NICKELSVILLE — Connor Lane chocked up 18 points in the Titans’ Cumberland District win.
Bradley Owens chipped in with 12 points and Ryan Horne added 10 for Twin Springs, which plays Eastside on Wednesday in a key district tilt.
Nick Kimberlin paced the Pioneers with 15 points. Adam Hollandsworth accounted for nine.
Rye Cove 50, Castlewood 38
CLINCHPORT — Zach Baker and Matthew Rhoton scored 16 points apiece in the Eagles’ Cumberland win. Baker added three steals to his stat line and Rhoton doled out three assists.
Ethan Chavez provided the inside muscle with nine points and nine rebounds for Rye Cove.
Ridgeview 78, Lee High 52
BEN HIGH — The Wolfpack attack proved to be too much for the Generals. Chantz Robinette led the ’Pack with 22 points, Cannon Hill fired in 20 more and Austin Mullins contributed 12.
Brayden Hammons led a trio of Lee players in double figures with 15 points. Caleb Leonard and Brynnen Pendergraft each added 12.
Sullivan East 57, Tennessee High 52
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dylan Bartley got off to a slow start before heating up with 26 points to lead the Patriots over the Vikings in the rivalry game.
Braden Standbridge totaled 16 in the Upper Lakes Conference win and Logan Murray scored eight.
Brandon Dufore was Tennessee High’s top scorer with 15 points and Marcus Phelps netted nine.
Bethel Christian, N.C. 73, Tri-Cities Christian 68
BLOUNTVILLE — The visitors from Spruce Pine got the win despite a 28-point effort by Lofton Looney and 12 points from Tyler Jones.
GIRLS
Wise Central 71, Abingdon 50
WISE — Emmah McAmis dominated with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Warriors.
Emilee Brickey finished with 12 points, Jill Sturgill totaled 10 and Abbie Jordan added eight in the win.
Ella Seymore’s double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds led Abingdon.
Rye Cove 59, Castlewood 19
CLINCHPORT — Kaylee Lamb scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the first half for the Lady Eagles.
Montana Sutherland led Castlewood’s efforts with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Bailee Varney pulled down seven rebounds.
Thomas Walker 53, Twin Springs 29
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Gilmer finished with a dozen points in a losing cause for the Lady Titans.
Preslie Larkins cleaned the glass to grab 13 rebounds.
Ridgeview 64, Lee High 40
BEN HUR — Hailey Sutherland filled the nets with 25 points for the Lady Wolfpack.
Brooke Frazier racked up 16 points and Caylee Sykes had 10 in the Ridgeview victory.
Sullivan East 55, Tennessee High 19
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Patriots hammered the host Lady Vikings, holding them scoreless in the first quarter and leading 31-3 at halftime.
Jenna Hare fired up 19 points, Hannah Hodge had 10 and Hayley Grubb added eight in the win.
Anna Kate Kinch had seven to lead Tennessee High.
Greeneville 76, Cherokee 27
GREENEVILLE — Tambryn Ellenburg torched the nets with six 3-pointers and 18 points for the Lady Greene Devils.
Chloe Marsh came through with 15 points and Lauren Bailey had 11.
Tri-Cities Christian 51, Bethel Christian, N.C. 27
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Lady Eagles’ win.
Madison Hoskins totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Grace Williams hauled in 14 boards.
Brooke Stines accounted for 15 of the Lady Crusaders’ 27 points.