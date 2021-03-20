CASTLEWOOD — Jeremiah Allen was a difference-maker Friday night.
Allen rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries plus scored on a short fumble return in Castlewood’s 38-14 Cumberland District win over Eastside.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 2-1) bounced back from an early jolt. Nick Raymond began Eastside’s second possession with an 80-yard scoring burst to put the Spartans up 6-0.
In the second quarter, Allen sandwiched TD scampers of 7 and 64 yards around a 16-yard Ben Neece romp to paydirt. Quarterback Landen Taylor topped off each score with a 2-point conversion, helping Castlewood build a 24-6 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Eastside (3-1, 2-1) threatened to get back in it. Will Stansberry hit Eli McCoy for a 5-yard TD before connecting with Blake Jones on the 2-point conversion.
But with less than seven minutes to play, Allen scooped up the ball after forcing a Stansberry fumble and went in for a 6-yard TD. Allen tacked on a 40-yard scoring run with 4:53 to play.
With Taylor contributing 60 yards on 16 rushes, the Blue Devils picked up all 325 of their offensive yards on the ground. Brad Steffey totaled eight tackles, Allen had seven, and both players tallied two sacks.
The Spartans gained 259 yards, Raymond accounting for 155 on his 15 carries. Jaxsyn Collins caught seven passes for 57 yards.
Bryson Shepherd wrangled a game-high nine tackles. Nick Hayes added eight, including four for loss, but Eastside was plagued by five turnovers.
Wise Central 41, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — The Warriors spread the wealth in rolling to the Mountain 7 road win over the Generals (0-4, 0-4).
CJ Crabtree had pair of touchdowns, and Noah Bolling, Ben Brickey, Dustin Sturgill and Matthew Boggs scored a TD apiece for Central (3-1, 3-1), which led 35-0 at halftime.
BASEBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Morristown West 0, 5 innings
KINGSPORT — Jake Timbes homered in a six-RBI performance for the Indians, who hammered the Trojans.
Jack Browder was 3-for-3 with three runs and a trio of RBIs in the five-inning tilt. Batting first and second in the order, Brady Stump and Timbes each went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Banging out triples were Sam Ritz, who drove in three runs, and Payton Grimm, who had three walks, two runs and two RBIs. Gage Hensley contributed a double and three runs scored.
Turner Stout knocked in a pair of runs and Isaac Hale totaled three runs to go with three bases on balls.
The Trojans managed just two hits off Stout and Grimm. Stout worked four innings for the victory.
Tennessee High 15, Sullivan Central 1, 5 innings
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Evan Mutter went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs to highlight the Vikings’ win.
C.J. Hensley was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3. He doubled, walked and chipped in two runs. Brayden Blevins got Tennessee High off to a flying start, clubbing a three-run home run in the first inning.
For the Cougars, who were held to three hits, Clay Wampler went 1-for-1, scored and drew a walk.
Cocke County 2, Cherokee 1
NEWPORT — In a game that featured just four hits, Cocke County broke a bottom-of-the-seventh deadlock when Kameron Wheeler scampered home on a passed ball.
Dylan Ellison was 1-for-2 with a run for the Fighting Cocks, who totaled three hits.
Starting pitcher Isaac Dorsey gave up Cherokee’s one hit and run over five innings, recording six strikeouts in the process. Winner Zac Cortez tallied six strikeouts in the final two frames.
The Chiefs got a hit from leadoff man Trent Price. Matt Newton turned in a four-inning start, yielding a run on three hits and striking out nine.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 1, Hendersonville 0
GATLINBURG — A Maddox DeVinney goal three minutes into the second half lifted the Indians to a victory in the Smoky Mountain Cup.
DeVinney scored unassisted.
The Tribe’s Ryan True made four saves to secure the shutout in goal. The Indians outshot Hendersonville 11-7, posting a 7-4 edge for on-goal attempts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greeneville 47, Upperman 41
MURFREESBORO — The Greeneville boys basketball team is heading to the state championship game for the first time.
The Greene Devils closed the game on an 8-0 run to take a 47-41 win over Upperman on Friday in the TSSAA Class AA semifinals at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
Jakobi Gillespie, a Class AA Mr. Basketball finalist, scored 23 points for Greeneville (31-6), which trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. Reid Satterfield added eight points and had eight rebounds for the Greene Devils, who will take on Jackson South Side (26-1), a 70-45 winner over Kingston in the second semifinal, on Saturday.
Alexander Rush had 16 points and eight boards for Upperman (27-6).
The Class AA title game will be shown on Tri-Cities CW Live at 3 p.m.