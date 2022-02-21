HURLEY — J.I. Burton wasted little time in setting the pace in the opening round of the Region 1D boys basketball tournament.
The Raiders ran out to a 12-2 first-quarter lead, pushed ahead 24-10 at halftime and then closed out a 51-35 victory over host Hurley (6-16) on Monday.
Burton (13-11), the third seed from the Cumberland District, advanced to a regional quarterfinal matchup. The Raiders will travel to Smyth County to take on Hogoheegee District champion and top seed Northwood (16-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Burton, the defending Region 1D champion and VHSL Class 1 runner-up, used a balanced scoring attack to secure the win. Lonnie Lindsey and Noa Godsey put up 12 points apiece, and Esau Teasley finished with 10.
Landon Bailey led the Rebels with 15 points.
GIRLS
Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38
WHITEWOOD — Eastside traveled to Buchanan County and left with first-round Region 1D win over the host Lady Panthers that sent the Lady Spartans on to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Freshman Azzy Hammonds did most of the damage for the Lady Spartans (16-9), finishing with 31 points.
Eastside led 32-22 after three quarters before Twin Valley (16-7), led by Haylee Moore, outscored the Lady Spartans 16-9 but Eastside — which never trailed — held on.
Moore finished with 19 points.
The Lady Spartans will play at Rural Retreat, the top seed from the Hogoheegee District, at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47
ABINGDON — Underclassmen had a big night in the Lady Falcons’ Region 3D first-round win. Abingdon (9-15) got 23 points from sophomore Ella Seymore and 13 from freshman Sarah Williams.
The eighth-seeded Lady Falcons advanced to face host and top seed Carroll County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.
Katy Hoover and Blythe Akers, both freshmen, led Christiansburg (6-16) with 19 and 16 points respectively.
Cocke County 71, Cherokee 44
GREENEVILLE — Gracie Gregg scored 16 points to lead three Cocke County players in double figures, and the Lady Red outran Cherokee in the consolation game of the District 2-3A tournament.
Sydney Clevinger added 13 points and Paige Netihammer 11 for Cocke County, which led 39-27 at halftime and blew open the game by outscoring the Lady Chiefs 17-5 in the third.
Each team hit eight 3-pointers. Kyla Howe had three of Cherokee’s makes from long range and finished with 11 points. Emma Mowell sank two 3s and closed with nine points.
Cherokee's Macy McDavid made the all-tournament team.
The Lady Chiefs will open play in the Region 1-AAA tournament on Friday at Elizabethton, the District 1-3A champion. Other regional games have Volunteer playing at Grainger, Sullivan East hosting Cocke County, and Unicoi County going to 2-3A champion Greeneville. All matchups tip off at 7 p.m.