NICKELSVILLE — Lakin Burke filled up the stat sheet for Thomas Walker in Tuesday’s Cumberland District volleyball match at Twin Springs.
Burke piled up 17 kills, 36 digs, eight blocks and five service points in the Lady Pioneers’ hard-fought 25-14, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21 win.
Autumn Collingsworth also played a key role in the victory, slamming 10 kills and recording 13 digs. Kaytee Livesay had 21 digs, 16 service points and three aces, Tenley Jackson came through with 36 assists and 12 service points, Leslie Gibson added 15 digs with nine service points and Karlie Jones contributed eight kills and five service points for Thomas Walker.
Ryleigh Gillenwater was strong for Twin Springs, collecting nine kills and 14 assists, and Emma Dingus powered down 11 kills in addition to accounting for seven service points.
Amica Dooley popped up 25 digs, Lexie Austin tallied six kills, five service points and 16 digs, and Chloe Gilmer added seven kills and 15 digs for the Lady Titans. Kaylee Keith had 11 assists, Madison Wallace added nine digs and Jessica Burke had a half-dozen kills.
RYE COVE 3, CASTLEWOOD 0
CLINCHPORT — Laken Sharpe coupled nine kills with five digs, Eva Roach accounted for 33 assists and the Lady Eagles sped off with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 Cumberland win.
Roach also supplied 16 service points and six digs. Madeline Love contributed eight kills, Makayla Harless and Rileigh Parsons each had six, and Kaylee Lamb chimed in with five for Rye Cove. Lamb added eight digs.
Abby Lewis had 13 service points to go with nine digs. Emma Gibson produced seven service points and three aces, with Elisabeth Rollins recording a half-dozen digs.
ABINGDON 3, LEE HIGH 0
BEN HUR — The Lady Falcons romped to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-9 Mountain 7 District victory.
Emily Smith finished with a team-best 11 digs, Chloe Calton added seven and Cassidy Hammonds had three blocks for the Lady Generals.
WEST RIDGE 3, DAVID CROCKETT 0
JONESBOROUGH — Rachel Miller had 12 kills and eight digs to spark the Lady Wolves to the 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 Big 5 Conference road win.
Marleigh Pendleton piled up 31 assists and Allie Jordan 20 digs for West Ridge, which got nine kills from Casey Wampler. Isabella Musick and Rylee Haynie contributed seven and five kills, respectively, and Ellie Snodgrass paired five aces with seven digs.
Emalyne Hubbard had seven digs for West Ridge.
SULLIVAN EAST 3, VOLUNTEER 1
BLUFF CITY — Hannah Hodge had 16 kills and Avery Johnson accounted for 11 to lift the Lady Patriots to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Mia Hoback finished with 44 assists and Hayley Grubb paced the defense with 21 digs.
Veda Barton led Volunteer with 10 kills and 17 digs, and Chloe Redwine finished with six kills and 16 digs. Sydney Cloud had 25 assists and eight digs, and Emily Christian and Alexis Bellamy each popped up seven digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 4, WEST RIDGE 1
JOHNSON CITY — Lali Lemmon had a goal and two assists, and Providence Academy denied West Ridge a second straight win.
Gracie Thompson, Maddie Kyker and Katie Loran also scored for the Lady Knights, who got five saves from Addi Yelton.
The Lady Wolves were coming off a 4-1 win over David Crockett in District 1-AAA action on Monday in Blountville. Jessie Lange punched in two goals and dished an assist and Michaela Frazier and Maura Zahnke each added a goal. West Ridge outshot the Lady Pioneers 24-9.
TENNESSEE HIGH 6, VOLUNTEER 0
CHURCH HILL — Lana Lavender and Abby Littleton scored two goals apiece in the Lady Vikings’ District 1-AA road win.
Sophie Arnold and Skye Myers also scored for Tennessee High. Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout.
ELIZABETHTON 9, UNICOI COUNTY 0
ERWIN — Maddie O’Quinn had four goals and an assist in the Lady Cyclones' easy Three Rivers win.
Morgan Heaton started the night in goal, but switched to the field and closed the game with two goals and two assists.
