BIG STONE GAP — Bradley Bunch pumped in 21 points, Sean Cusano whipped up a triple-double and Union dismissed Lee High 86-39 in a Mountain 7 District boys basketball game Monday night.
Cusano accumulated 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, helping the Bears (9-3, 9-1) move into a tie with Abingdon (10-1, 9-1) atop the district standings. Bunch supplemented his scoring total with five rebounds and Union committed only five turnovers.
Alex Rasnake added 17 points to the victory, and Malachi Jenkins recorded double figures in both points (11) and rebounds (12). Noah Jordan accounted for 13 points for the Bears.
Peyton Woodard scored 11 points to pace the Generals (4-7, 3-7).
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry 49
NICKELSVILLE — Behind a 20-point night from Connor Lane and a 15-8 third quarter for the Titans, Twin Springs got the job done in this nondistrict matchup.
Bradley Owens dropped in 13 points for the Titans (9-3) and teammate Brady Castle contributed nine.
Isaac Presley had 17 for Patrick Henry, which played the Titans to a 25-25 halftime tie. Jake Hall hit for 14 and Kade Gobble 11.
Providence Academy 66, Berean Christian 20
JOHNSON CITY — Sam McAllister piled up 23 points, and the Knights cruised.
McAllister sank four of his team’s six 3-pointers and Cross Chadwick added 14 points to the winning effort.
Providence Academy was up 28-5 after one quarter and 45-11 by halftime.
GIRLS
Gate City 49, Virginia High 37
BRISTOL, Va. — Sarah Thompson scored 14 points to lead the defending state champion Lady Blue Devils to the nondistrict win over the Lady Bearcats.
Macy Mullins totaled a dozen points and Addie Gibson chipped in with nine for Gate City (11-0).
Science Hill 73, Volunteer 41
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers started fast and never let up in claiming the Big 7 Conference win.
Nae Marion produced 16 points for Science Hill (13-9, 8-0), which led 42-15 at halftime. Jasmin Myers scored 14 and Kat Patton added 11.
Audrey Evans was tops for Volunteer (8-9, 2-6)with 10 points.
Berean Christian 66, Providence Academy 61
JOHNSON CITY — Lillyanne Palmer’s 29-point game for Berean Christian offset the Lady Knights’ 11 3-pointers.
Taylor Price accounted for six 3 and finished with 22 points for Providence Academy. Jayden Riddle scored 13, Maddie Kyker 11 and Annette Beverly 10.