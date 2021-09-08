NORTON — The Union volleyball team made quick work of host J.I. Burton in Tuesday’s nondistrict match.

Isabella Bragg slammed 11 kills, recorded nine digs and served six aces in the Lady Bears’ 25-6, 25-8, 25-14 win.

Brooke Bailey tallied 25 assists to go with five digs, three kills and two aces, and Gracie Gibson had 16 digs and an ace in the win. Gracy McKinney contributed six kills, four aces and three digs, and Jordan Shuler came up with eight digs, six aces and five kills for Union (5-2), which swept the season series with Burton.

Rehgan Sensabaugh had four kills and Kylee Sturgill three assists and an ace for the Lady Raiders (1-3).

Rye Cove 3, Lee 0

CLINCHPORT — Backed by Eva Roach’s productive work, the Lady Eagles stymied the Lady Generals 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

In addition to handing out 18 assists, Roach totaled 14 service points, nine digs and two aces. Teammate Abby Lewis delivered an assertive performance, accumulating 14 service points, 11 digs and eight aces.

Laken Sharpe chimed in with 13 digs, six service points and four aces for the Lady Eagles. Makayla Harless tallied a team-high 15 digs while Madeline Love led in kills with six. Emma Gibson supplied six service points and five digs.

The Lady Generals received seven kills from Asia Parsons. Katie Hammons produced 10 assists and Blair Calton eight.

Lee’s Emma Fortner and Emily Smith recorded 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

Virginia High 3, John Battle 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Backed by 28 assists, 10 digs and four aces from Caleigh Hampton, the Lady Bearcats rolled 25-22, 25-14, 22-22.

Dianna Spence contributed 10 kills, five digs and a pair of blocks to the conquest. Logging nine kills, Caroline Clifton also amassed eight digs. Adie Ratcliffe followed with seven kills and eight digs.

Aidan James came through with 13 digs, and Ellie Cobb put down five kills and had three digs.

Gate City 3, Volunteer 0

GATE CITY — The Lady Blue Devils proved to be rather rude hosts in this interstate matchup.

Gate City seemed to get stronger as the match wore on and closed out a 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 swept of the Lady Falcons.

West Ridge 3, Tennessee High 0

BLOUNTVILLE — Olivia DeLung coupled 16 assists with 10 digs, Gracie Olinger totaled nine kills and the Lady Wolves pulled off the sweep, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.

West Ridge’s Allie Jordan amassed 19 digs and Ellie Snodgrass added 13. Marleigh Pendleton contributed a dozen assists.

Rachel Miller made good on six kills, Casey Wampler totaled five kills and Rylee Hanie accounted for four blocks.

Sydnee Pendland had 10 digs, Marley Johns totaled seven blocks and Marae Herrmann five, and Madison Blair slammed five kills for the Lady Vikings.