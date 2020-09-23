GRAY — The Daniel Boone volleyball team corralled its first Class AAA conference championship and first of any kind since 1995 on Tuesday night when the Lady Trailblazers took down Volunteer in straight sets to win the Big 6 title.
“It’s a great feeling (to clinch) and it honestly hasn’t completely sunk in yet,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said after the 25-9, 25-16, 25-10 win. “This has been a hard season altogether with all of the uncertainty and the unknowns, but we have gotten to play every single game and I’m thankful for that.
“What this means for the school, the team and the program cannot be put into words. We’ve been at rock bottom before and seeing the program build all the way to the top has been amazing.”
The Lady Trailblazers (15-3, 9-0) got 27 assists, nine digs and four assists from McKenna Dietz. Riley Brandon, Riley Brinn and Dannah Persinger each contributed seven kills — Brinn also tallied six digs and Brandon had two aces — while Emma Robinette contributed five kills.
Persinger authored a .429 hitting percentage and contributed three blocks.
Emily Herbert topped Boone in the digs department with 11. Rylee Wines added seven.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 3, JOHNSON COUNTY 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Haley Wilson totaled 15 assists, four digs and two aces, helping the Lady Cougars smother Three Rivers Conference foe Johnson County 25-8, 25-13, 26-24.
Elaina Vaughn had six kills (.455 hitting percentage), four blocks and four aces for Central, which got six kills (.600) and five digs from Grace Olinger.
Cassadi Cotter registered a team-high seven kills (.600), Taylor Wilson added six along with two aces, and Madie Harr chipped in four kills. Marleigh Pendleton handed out nine assists while Emalyne Hubbard totaled eight digs.
NORTH GREENE 3, SULLIVAN NORTH 2
KINGSPORT — The Lady Golden Raiders fell in a back-and-forth battle with North Greene, which came out a 10-25, 33-31, 23-25, 25-10, 17-15 winner on the road.
Piling up 112 assists, 11 digs, 10 aces and eight kills, North’s Landrey McGlothlin had a performance for the ages. Kylie Glover amassed 26 digs, 22 kills and four assists, and teammate Hannah Mullins finished with 85 digs, three assists and three aces for North. Lilly Crawford had 11 kills and four aces to go with 31 digs.
Kendall Nash chimed in with 20 digs, adding five assists, four digs, three kills and three blocks.
GIRLS SOCCER
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 1, VOLUNTEER 0
CHURCH HILL — Jessie Lange scored three minutes into the first 10-minute overtime to lift the Lady Cougars to the victory.
It was a valiant effort by the Lady Falcons, whose top defensive player Alyssa Chappell was out with a wisdom tooth and one of their best midfielders leaving with a knee injury.
The Lady Cougars continued to pepper the goal throughout the match. Defensive players Loren Hensley, Emme Fox and Adeline Ensley as well as midfielder Emma Niebruegge had standout performances for Central.
Erin Smallwood of Volunteer made several athletic saves.
Central’s Jaelyn West was in goal for the shutout.