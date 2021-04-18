Daniel Boone picked up a pair of wins in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic baseball tournament Saturday in Gray.
The Trailblazers defeated Morristown East 6-4 in the early game before pounding Karns 11-1 in the afternoon contest. Brogan Jones had a big day, both at the plate and on the mound.
A five-run second-inning outburst was enough for the Trailblazers to outlast the Hurricanes. Brogan Jones had a two-run single in the frame, and Anthony Edwards and Gaven Jones also had RBI hits.
Jackson Jenkins got the win, tossing six innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out four.
Batting at the bottom of the order, Kaleb Worley and Brogan Jones combined for six hits in the rout of Karns.
Each went 3-for-3 and drove in a run. Jenkins had two hits with three RBIs and Anthony Edwards was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Brogan Jones pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits. He struck out six.
Science Hill 11, South-Doyle 3
Science Hill 4, Knox Catholic 1
The Hilltoppers swept their John Whited Memorial Classic games with the teams from Knoxville.
Jack Torbett slammed a three-run homer and Nate Conner counted a triple and two RBIs in his tally against South-Doyle.
Spencer Powell pitched a five-inning shutout for the Hilltoppers and Conner followed him to the mound against Catholic and tossed four strong innings.
Catholic later bounced back to take an 11-4 win over David Crockett.
Volunteer 6, South Greene 5
South Greene 3, Volunteer 1
A.J. Goldie authored a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Falcons the victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
Goldie finished with two hits and two RBIs and Brody Cloud rapped out two hits for Volunteer. Garrison Barrett got the win in relief.
Nathan Lisenby held Volunteer to an unearned run on three hits in pitching South Greene to the victory in the nightcap.
Northview Academy 9, Sullivan North 8
Without aid of a hit, Northview Academy rallied for three two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the victory.
Jonah Leslie powered the Golden Raiders’ offense with two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan South 15, Sullivan North 3
Madison Chapman and Katelyn Jamison produced three hits apiece in the Lady Rebels’ rout of their Sullivan County rivals.
Chapman had a double and scored three times, and Jamison accounted for two runs and two RBIs.
Emma Ellis and Bradlie Warner drove in three runs apiece for South. Ellis was also good for two hits and three runs, Warner crossed home plate twice and each player socked a double.
Kendall Nash went 2-for-2, including a double, for the Lady Golden Raiders.
Daniel Boone 8, Morristown West 5
Makenna Dietz drove in a pair of runs, and Kyleigh Bacon and Dannah Persinger had a pair of hits apiece for the Lady Trailblazers.
Maggie Hillman gave up 12 hits to go the distance and get the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out four.
South Greene 4, Sullivan North 3
Kendall Nash had two hits, including a triple, in the Lady Raiders’ loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Knox Central 4, David Crockett 0
Jack Roney had 16 saves for the Pioneers.