SEVIERVILLE — Creed Musick poured in 15 points for the Trailblazers, but it was not enough as Daniel Boone fell to Sevier County in a nonconference tilt 61-37.

Landon Carrico also scored in double-figures for the Trailblazers, netting 10.

Eastside 51, Lebanon 47

LEBANON — The Spartans got 17 points and an eye-popping 20 rebounds from Eli McCoy and a huge fourth-quarter surge to put away the game.

Eastside outscored their foes from Russell County 17-5 in the final period, erasing an 8-point deficit.

Ean Bright also threw in 10 for Eastside.

GIRLS

Elizabethton 63, Morristown West 50

MORRISTOWN — The Lady Cyclones took down a feisty Lady Trojans team behind a balanced scoring attack.

Lina Lyon led the way for Elizabethton with 21 points while Renna Lane and Marlee Mathea each had 14.

Morristown West’s Nina Lovelace poured in a game-high 28 points, making five shots from distance.

The Lady Cyclones were able to gain a sizable advantage by halftime by out-scoring West 20-10 in the second period.

Abingdon 43, Tennessee High 42

ABINGDON — The Lady Falcons got a late surge in the nonconference game behind Ella Seymore’s 14 points.

Sarah Williams also had 12 for the victors.

Kendall Cross netted a game-high 18 points for the Lady Vikings, but it was all for naught.

Ridgeview 81, Grundy 63

GRUNDY — Led by Hailey Sutherland’s big night of 22 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Ridgeview cruised to a nondistrict win over Grundy.

Brooklyn Frazier had a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists while Braelynn Strouth poured in 17 points.

Hadaya Abshire threw in 17 for good measure for Ridgeview.

Graham 58, John Battle 51

BLUEFIELD — The G-Girls trailed after the first quarter, but it would not last for long, as Ella Dales got going in the second half for Graham.

Dales finished the game with a team-high 17 points in the come-from-behind win.

Anna Mckee netted 17 for the Lady Trojans.

Eastside 51, Lebanon 26

LEBANON — Taylor Clay had a big night for Eastside as she poured in 18 points, eight steals and four assists en route to the blowout nondistrict win.

Freshman Azzy Hammons had a double-double of 15 points and 12 steals while Carter Powers had 11 points.

