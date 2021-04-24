Lucas Slagle homered with a man aboard in a four-run top of the 10th inning, then Unicoi County’s baseball team withstood a Cherokee threat to snag an 8-6 victory on Friday.
Slagle, Gavyn Sawyer, Jacob McKinney, Brayden Hendrickson and Kaleb Metcalf banged out two hits apiece for the Blue Devils. McKinney’s day included a double, and Slagle and Sawyer each picked up a pair of RBIs. McKinney also contributed two runs and two stolen bases.
Though he wasn’t involved in the decision, middle reliever Travis Whitson struck out seven over three shutout innings. Chris Chavez followed up with two innings for the win before Alex Green salted away the final three outs for a save.
Cherokee starter Jackson Davenport allowed four runs, two earned, over eight innings and struck out seven.
Producing two hits apiece for the Chiefs were Trent Price, Cole Putnal, Matt Newton and Isaac Williams. Price drove in a pair of runs and Newton crossed home plate twice.
Sullivan East 9, Sullivan North 2
The Golden Raiders were victimized by 15 strikeouts, 12 of them courtesy of Patriots starter Tyson Mitchell.
Mitchell went five innings, surrendering five hits and both Sullivan North runs, which were unearned. Ben Anderson took care of the final two frames, striking out four.
Sullivan East backed its pitchers with 12 hits, five of the extra-base variety.
Socking a double and triple, Dylan Bartley was joined in the two-hit category by teammates Nolan Lunsford and Seth Chafin. Conner McCracken, who doubled, and Luke Hale supplied two RBIs apiece.
For the Golden Raiders, Chandler Raleigh finished 2-for-2 and drew a pair of walks.
University High 12, Sullivan Central 1
A nine-inning top of the first, in which Connor Horton clubbed a three-run homer and Will Joyner a two-run triple, got the Bucs rolling toward a five-inning finish.
Joyner, who homered in the third to match Horton in the RBI department with three, went 3-for-4 with two runs. Hank Stott doubled, tripled and scored twice in a 2-for-3 day. Cade Pollock added a double, two runs and a pair of walks.
Winner Daniel Grindstaff held the Cougars to a run on two hits in a three-inning start. Joseph Armstrong and Pollock each threw an inning to help hold Central to three hits.
Logan Bowers and Preston Staubus both doubled for the Cougars.
David Crockett 13, Morristown West 3
Tagging a home run and a double in a 2-for-2, four-RBI day, Cody Wheeley also scored three times and drew a pair of walks for the Pioneers in the five-inning win.
Amassing five RBIs was Mason Britton, who went 2-for-3 with a triple. Garrett Leonard was 2-for-2 and scored three times and Johnny Loyd finished 2-for-4.
Garrison Richardson did all the pitching work for Crockett, collecting five strikeouts. The three runs he surrendered came in the fifth, and all were unearned.
Tennessee High 7, Elizabethton 4
C.J. Henley, Garrett Embree and Gregory Harris each had two hits to help the Vikings win the battle of area powers.
Brayden Blevins added two RBIs for Tennessee High.
Noah Smith got the win while Mason Johns struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
North Greene 11, South Greene 0
Jonah Palmer hurled a five-inning no-hitter in Baileyton, putting up seven strikeouts against three walks.
Hits weren’t a problem for the Huskies, who accumulated a dozen. Cayden Foulks, Carson Whaley and Chance Campbell each accounted for two hits and two runs.
Whaley doubled and was good for three RBIs, Carter Morelock also doubled, and he and Foulks each added two runs batted in.
North Greene piled up 10 stolen bases, including three by Foulks and two by Campbell.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan South 2, Sullivan Central 1
In a scoreless game until the seventh inning, Madison Chapman’s walk-off double sent the Lady Rebels home happy.
The Lady Cougars took the lead on a Taylor Roller RBI double in the top of the seventh, but Sullivan South got even on Chloe Nelson’s RBI triple. With two outs, Chapman doubled to left field to plate Nelson.
Camille Nottingham emerged the winner of the pitching duel by throwing 6 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits with three strikeouts. Chapman went seven innings, gave up seven hits, allowing no earned runs and fanned three.
Chapman and Lauren Richardson had two hits apiece for South. Averey Cross totaled two hits for Central.
TINY DAY TOURNEY AT GREENEVILLE
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Cloudland 2
Emma Anthony led the Lady Indians, collecting two hits and driving in four runs.
Julianne Tipton had two hits and two RBIs and got the win in the circle. Sophie Dean and Katelin Johnson each added two hits.
Grainger 6, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Another trademark rally fell short as the Lady Indians’ three runs in the bottom of the sixth weren’t enough.
Johnson went 3-for-3 and clubbed a homer for the Tribe. Cati Zane also homered and Anthony added two hits.
David Crockett 11, Morristown East 5
David Crockett 9, Carter 1
The Lady Pioneers blasted four homers and routed East.
Ashlyn Dulaney (2-for-2, three RBIs) left the park twice, and Kennedy Broyles (two hits, three RBIs) and Sydney Hodges (two hits, two RBIs) also homered. Alyssa Suits also had two hits.
Dulaney continued her torrid pace against Carter, blasting two more homers and driving in four runs.
Broyles also homered again and drove in two runs. Suits had two hits as did Mackenzie Baldwin. Cara Wilson was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and no earned runs in five innings.
The Lady Pioneers won their eighth straight game and improved their impressive record to 27-4.
Science Hill 5, Morristown West 2
Bree Presnell got the win, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit in five innings.
Zoey Cooper cranked a three-run homer in the first inning. Presnell had two hits.
Cherokee 12, University High 3
A nine-run first-inning outburst carried the Lady Chiefs.
Hailey Vigil went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Hannah Bates added three hits and two RBIs. Madi Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
University High got two hits each from Delaney Trosin and Cyndia Dobbins.
Chuckey-Doak 4, Cherokee 1
Randi Fletcher led the Lady Chiefs with two hits.
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 3
The Lady Rebels slugged four homers, including two by Haley Gosnell.
Gosnell drove in five. Anna Willett and Whitney Casteel also homered.
Olivia Absher had two RBIs for the Lady Warriors while Maddie Lingerfelt had two hits.
SOCCER
David Crockett 2, Providence Academy 0
John Plaisted had a goal and assisted on a goal by Chase Schroeck in Thursday’s win.
Jack Roney earned the shutout with five saves for the Pioneers.