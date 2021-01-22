BIG STONE GAP — Union’s boys basketball team played like everybody had somewhere to be after Thursday night’s game against Wise Central.
The Bears shot out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and were up 54-17 entering the break before closing out an 83-43 Mountain 7 District win at home that pulled them even with Abingdon atop the league standings.
Alex Rasnick poured in 22 points and Sean Cusano had 20, including 15 from 3-point range. Bradley Bunch scored 14 points and Caiden Bartee added 10 for the Bears (8-2, 8-1).
Bunch also snared seven rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked four shots. Cusano matched him with seven boards, Bartee contributed six assists and Rasnick recorded four assists.
Ben Brickey fired in 20 points to lead the Warriors (2-9, 1-8).
Lee High 70, John Battle 69
BRISTOL, Va. — The Generals outlasted the Trojans in an overtime thriller, prevailing despite a 35-point effort from John Battle’s Zach Smith.
Dylan Fannon paced Lee (3-5, 2-5) with 24 points. Jaxon Collier added 19, and Brayden Hammonds and Logan Grace chipped in with 10 points apiece.
GIRLS
Central 38, Union 24
NORTON — After a sluggish first half that ended with an 11-11 deadlock, the Lady Warriors took control of the Mountain 7 game with a strong third quarter.
Callie Mullins led Wise (10-2, 8-2) with 13 points and Hannah McAmis was a force on the boards to finish with 13 rebounds.
Abby Slagle paced the Lady Bears (4-7, 4-6) with 11 points.
Lee High 50, Battle 49
BEN HUR — The Lady Trojans came ever so close to their first win of the season, but the Lady Generals pulled out the nail-biter.
Drew Cox paced Lee (2-9, 2-7 Mountain 7) with 16 points. Madison Jessee added 13 and Blair Calton hit three treys and scored 11 points.
Lebanon 53, Castlewood 15
The Lady Blue Devils endured a tough evening in this nondistrict matchup.
Montana Sutherland and Tiffany Proffitt each had six points for Castlewood.