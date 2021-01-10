NORTON — Union took its defense to another level Saturday, holding John Battle to just four first-half points in a 71-32 Mountain 7 District boys basketball blowout.
Bradley Bunch and Alex Rasnick scored 15 points apiece for the Bears (3-1, 3-0), and Caiden Bartee came off the bench to contribute 11 points.
Sean Cusano finished with 10 points and Noah Jordan scored nine on a trio of 3-point shots for Union.
Noah Ratliff was tops for the Trojans (1-3, 1-3) with eight points.
Rye Cove 59, Patrick Henry 39
CLINCHPORT — Ethan Chavez continued to soar for the Eagles, scoring 24 points and hauling in 16 rebounds in the nondistrict win over the Rebels.
Matthew Rhoton totaled 10 points for Rye Cove (5-2) and Zach Baker added nine.
Jake Hall was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 14 points.
Ridgeview 68, Lee High 48
CLINTWOOD — Down by two at the half, the Wolfpack outscored the Generals 35-13 over the final two quarters for the Mountain 7 win.
Gabe Brown led the attack with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. Cannon Hill fired in 17 points, Austin Mullins added a dozen and Trenton Adkins barely missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds for district-leading Ridgeview (6-0, 4-0)
Jaxon Collier tallied 17 points and Dylan Fannon scored 16 to lead Lee (2-3, 1-3).
Abingdon 90, Wise Central 22
ABINGDON — Chase Hungate had a monster effort of 33 points, four assists, five rebounds and eight steals to help the Falcons rip apart the Warriors in a Mountain 7 game.
Jake Thacker had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, Taylor Smiley added 10 points and Evan Ramsey contributed nine points, nine rebounds and eight blocks for Abingdon (4-0, 3-0).
The Falcons forced 24 turnovers and went 23-for-28 from the free-throw line.
Sullivan East 68, Volunteer 61
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley produced 23 points and Ethan Bradford came through with 17 for the Patriots, who vanquished the Falcons in a nonconference matchup.
Andrew Knittel paced Volunteer with 13 points. Heath Miller also hit double digits with 11, and Bradin Minton and Jon Wes Lovelace each finished with nine.
Providence 61, First Baptist 47
POWELL — Andrew Lawrence led three Providence Academy players in double figures with 16 points in the win over the Eagles.
Thomas Messimer contributed 13 to the Knights’ cause and Sam McAllister scored 10.
Kadell Robinson was First Baptist’s leading scorer with 14, followed by Cooper Roberts with 13.
GIRLS
Union 66, John Battle 56
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Abby Slagle proved to be hard to stop with a 27-point performance that powered the Lady Bears past the Lady Trojans in a Mountain 7 game.
Isabella Blagg came through with14 points and Brooke Bailey added 12 for Union (2-4, 2-3).
Anna McKee answered the call for Battle (0-3, 0-3) with 20 points and Ellie Keene finished with 15.
Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26
BEN HUR — The Lady Wolfpack pulled away over the second and third quarters to dispatch the Lady Generals in Mountain 7 play.
Cassidy Thomas led Ridgeview (1-2, 1-1) with 19 points, and Hailey Sutherland accounted for 14 points and eight rebounds. Brooklyn Frazier’s contributions included seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Drew Cox scored nine and Cassidy Hammonds ended with eight to lead Lee High (1-5, 1-4).
Volunteer 57, Unaka 52
CHURCH HILL — Despite a 32-point effort from Lyndie Ramsey, the Lady Falcons held on for the nonconference victory over the Lady Warriors (0-6).
Atlee Dean did most of her scoring from the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 13 attempts. She paced Volunteer (8-6) with 14 points and Aliyah Crawley added 10.
Ramsey totaled 17 of her points in the fourth quarter.
Cherokee 46, Claiborne 32
ROGERSVILLE — Kaylan Henard topped a balanced scoring effort with nine points for the Lady Chiefs, who rolled to the home victory.
Macy McDavid and Lydia Alvis each added eight points for Cherokee (3-4), which earned its second straight win.
Hannah Fugate totaled 17 points for Claiborne.
Science Hill 60, TENNESSEE HIGH 27
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kijanae Marion poured in 25 points for the Big 7 Conference-leading Lady Hilltoppers (9-9, 4-0). Kierra Morrow added 19 and Collen Coughlin 10.
Tori Ryan scored 13 for the Lady Vikings.