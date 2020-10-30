KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t finish its business against Bearden and handed the Region 1-6A football championship back to Dobyns-Bennett.
A sea of mistakes cost the Hilltoppers, who again must head to Maryville for the first round of the playoffs after Friday night’s 27-7 loss to the Bulldogs.
In 2019, Science Hill upset the Indians and lost at home to Bearden. D-B went on to reach the quarterfinals while the Hilltoppers were whipped 42-0 by Maryville.
The Indians lost 31-21 to Science Hill (7-3, 4-2) last week. Farragut's 42-14 win over Jefferson County on Friday night gave the Admirals (7-3, 5-1) a share of the region title with the Tribe (8-2, 5-1), but D-B earned the top seed out of the region.
Bearden scored on a 3-yard run by Makai Williams to cap its first drive against the Hilltoppers. Then the Bulldogs took control of the game.
Connor Ruth picked off a pass at the 1-yard line. A couple of plays later, the speedy Williams went 95 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Williams finished the game with 193 yards on 19 carries. Bearden outrushed Science Hill 266-77.
Science Hill scored on a 6-yard pass from Jaxon Diamond to Andrew Kanady.
Diamond finished 12-of-23 passing for 159 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Cole Torbett had four catches for 71 yards.
CROCKETT 42, MORRISTOWN EAST 30
MORRISTOWN — Prince Kollie rushed for 198 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Pioneers’ Region 1-5A rout of the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3).
Brenden Reid and Mason Britton also scored for David Crockett (8-2, 6-0). Kollie ran for three touchdowns and caught a 69-scoring pass from Britton.
Crockett had already clinched the region title.
GREENEVILLE 68, SULLIVAN EAST 14
GREENEVILLE — Steven Myers caught two touchdown passes and the Greene Devils jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter en route to an easy Region 1-4A victory, clinching second place in the region.
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen completed all four of his passes for 77 yards and two TDs. Backup Corbin Cannon threw a 69-yard touchdown pass on his only completion.
Izaiah Hall rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Greeneville (7-3, 5-1).
East quarterback Ethan Bradford completed 23 of his 39 passes for 219 yards with two interceptions. Dominic Cross rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Brown had eight receptions for 59 yards for the Patriots (3-5, 1-3).