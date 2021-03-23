BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley had the hot bat Monday.
The Sullivan East junior went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Patriots to a 13-5 Three Rivers Conference baseball win over Sullivan Central.
The Cougars were nursing a 4-3 lead before East cut loose for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Bartley counted a double among his hits and he scored twice. Seth Chafin homered and Nolan Lunsford drove in a pair of runs.
Luke Hale struck out 10 in a four-inning start for the Patriots. Chafin got the win by throwing 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief, then Bartley got four of Central’s final five outs via strikeout.
Hunter Stanley went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the Cougars. Logan Bowers drove in two runs.
Sullivan North 15, Unaka 0
KINGSPORT — Chandler Raleigh homered and doubled, and he, Tyler DePriest and Seth Davis provided most of the offensive power for the Golden Raiders.
Jonah Leslie threw a five- inning complete game, piling up 14 strikeouts and holding the Rangers to three hits.
Science Hill 6, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Evan King went the distance, giving up an unearned run, striking out six and walking two for the Hilltoppers.
Cole Torbett was 3-for-3, including a triple, with two RBIs and Conner Hyatt went 2-for-4 and also drove in two for Science Hill.
Casen Christian was 2-for-3 and scored for the Falcons.
North Greene 5, David Crockett 4
BAILEYTON — Jonah Palmer’s three-run homer won it after the Pioneers scored twice to take a 4-2 lead in the top half of the seventh inning.
Palmer finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched two innings of relief to notch the victory. He yielded two runs, both unearned, on one hit and fanned three.
Nate Laws had a hit, walked twice and drove in two for the Pioneers. Brenden Reid produced an RBI single that broke a 2-2 tie and scored on an error.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan North 15, Hampton 2
KINGSPORT — The Lady Raiders posted two five-run innings and ran away from the Lady Bulldogs in a Watauga Valley Conference contest.
Alexis Lipoma and Kendall Nash had big days at the plate for Sullivan North. Lipoma drove in four runs and scored four times and Nash recorded three RBIs. Lipoma, Nash, Kaitlyn Lemmons and Maci Clark had two hits apiece.
Sara Orr doubled home both Hampton runs in a 1-for-1 day.
Sullivan East 8, Sullivan South 2
KINGSPORT — Cayden Bawgus homered and drove in three runs to back the complete-game effort of pitcher Hannah Scott.
Bawgus finished 2-for-3 and Jillian Shackelford had three hits and two RBIs. Cassie Littleford and Scott each had two hits for East.
Scott scattered three hits, allowed no earned runs and struck out four.
David Crockett 5, Cherokee 4
JONESBOROUGH — Alyssa Suits’ RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth lifted the Lady Pioneers.
After Riley Hope belted a grand slam in the third for David Crockett, the Lady Chiefs rallied to forge a 4-4 tie.
Samantha Tilson had three hits for the Lady Chiefs, and Madison Jones added a pair of doubles.
Cara Willson worked three innings of relief to get the win. Kennedy Broyles tossed two shutout innings for the save.
VOLLEYBALL
Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 0
Central got the job done against Ridgeview on Monday night by fighting its way to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win.
Bayleigh Allison knocked down 17 kills and Catlin Glover came through with 31 assists for the Lady Warriors. Allison and Glover also had eight digs apiece.
Hannah McAmis contributed 24 digs and Livi Elkins finished with 11 service points in the win.
The Wolfpack’s Haley Mullins coupled 13 kills with five blocks, Lorin Phipps mustered 23 digs and Alyssa Price doled out a dozen assists. Hailey Sutherland added eight kills and four blocks, Caiti Hill tallied 10 digs and Kassidy Rasnick worked her way to nine assists.
Abingdon 3, Gate City 2
ABINGDON — The Lady Falcons came out on top in battle of Mountain 7 behemoths and handed the Lady Blue Devils their first loss of the season.
Abingdon’s 18-25, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 15-6 victory avenged its early-season loss to Gate City.
Both are 8-1 in district play.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
NICKELSVILLE — Chloe Lane had 10 kills and 10 digs and Emma Dingus recorded eight kills, four service points and three blocks, but the Lady Titans dropped a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Cumberland District decision at home.
Ryleigh Gillenwater had 17 assists to go with six service points, four kills and four digs for Twin Springs. Chloe Gilmer packaged seven assists with four kills and three digs.