ERWIN — Dylan Bartley poured in 26 points and the Sullivan East boys took care of Unicoi County 62-47 in an Upper Lakes Conference basketball game Tuesday night at the Devils Den.
The loss by the Blue Devils handed Volunteer the outright conference championship.
Braden Standbridge produced 14 points and Logan Murray added nine for the Patriots (18-6, 5-3).
Grant Hensley led Unicoi County (12-15, 4-3) with 16 points. Eli Johnson scored 11 points and Lucas Slagle had nine.
Morristown East 73, Volunteer 60
CHURCH HILL — Micah Simpson became the Hurricanes’ all-time leading scorer, finishing with 24 points.
Kyle Colinger added 20 points for Morristown East, which has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the Class 4A poll.
Andrew Knittel led the Upper Lakes champion Falcons with 21 points. Bradin Minton finished with 15 and Cadon Christian closed with eight.
Elizabethton 55, Tennessee High 45
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones controlled the second half to take the Upper Lakes victory over the Vikings.
Jake Roberts hit four 3-pointers and led Elizabethton with 23 points. Nicholas Wilson scored 10 points and Bryson Rollins added nine.
Tennessee High’s Brandon Dufore made all six of his free throws and finished with a team-high 16 points. Colin Brown chipped in 12.
Providence Academy 83, Tri-Cities Christian 52
BLOUNTVILLE — The Knights rolled to a 25-point halftime lead and cruised.
Jayme Peay led five Providence players in double figures with 19 points. Cross Chadwick came through with 14, Andrew Lawrence and Thomas Messimer added 11 each and James Reese had 10.
Lofton Looney scored 18 points and Abraham Gewelke put up 17 to set the pace for Tri-Cities Christian.
Union 58, Ridgeview 34
CLINTWOOD — The Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Bears recovered from a slow start — they trailed after one quarter — to easily beat the Wolfpack.
Bradley Bunch led the defending VHSL Class 2 champs with 23 points. Malachi Jenkins added 16 and Noah Jordan eight.
Chantz Robinette had 11 points and Cannon Hill eight for Ridgeview.
J.I. Burton 52, Eastside 49
NORTON — The Raiders rallied for the Cumberland District victory by outscoring the Spartans 14-7 over the final quarter.
After getting off to a slow start, Zac Campbell scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead Burton. Lonnie Lindsey added 11.
Eastside came up just short despite a collective effort from Jordan Gray with 13 points, Reece Mullins with 11 points, Ean Bright with 10 and Eli McCoy with nine.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 81, Unicoi County 54
ERWIN — Jenna Hare scored 31 points to move into fourth place on the school’s all-time scoring list. She now has 1,668 for her career, passing former Lady Patriots and East Tennessee State star Angie Fickes.
Abby McCarter recorded 20 points and Hayley Grubb added 15 in the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Faith Bennett was Unicoi County’s leader with 12 points. Laurel Osborne and Hayley Rush each scored nine and Allie Lingerfelt had eight.
Volunteer 49, Morristown East 46
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton scored 15 points, including three big baskets in the final quarter, and the Lady Falcons staved off the Lady Hurricanes.
Audrey Evans contributed 12 points for Volunteer and Kendra Huff added 11.
Morristown East got a game-high 21 points from Ella Wampler. Zoe Shelley scored 10 points.
Grainger 68, Cherokee 32
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Grizzlies captured the District 2 Class 3A regular-season crown behind a balanced offensive attack.
Audrey Stratton scored 14, Leah Maloney 13 and Sydney Hayes 12.
Anna Houck had nine to lead the Lady Chiefs.
Elizabethton 74, Tennessee High 33
ELIZABETHTON — Renna Lane hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points in the Lady Cyclones’ Upper Lakes win.
Marlee Mathena scored 13 and Lina Lyon added 10 Elizabethton.
Kendall Cross had 17 of Tennessee High’s 33 points.
Ridgeview 64, Union 26
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland coupled 20 points with six blocks to power the Lady Wolfpack to the Mountain 7 win at home.
Braelynn Strouth finished with 16 points and four steals, Caiti Hill scored 13 points and Brooklyn Frazier dished out seven assists for Ridgeview.
Abby Slagle paced Union with 11 points.
John Battle 55, Abingdon 49
ABINGDON — Anna McKee and Kara Kelley combined for 37 points and the Lady Trojans got the best of the Lady Falcons.
McKee finished with 19 and Kelley had 18. Hannah Jo McReynolds also hit double figures with 11.
Sarah Williams was Abingdon’s top scorer with 12 points. Ella Seymore and Abby O’Quinn chipped in 10 apiece.
J.I. Burton 43, Twin Springs 29
NORTON — Rehgan Sensabaugh totaled 10 points and Kaylee Jenkins netted nine to lead the Lady Raiders over the Lady Titans in a Cumberland matchup.
Chloe Gilmer had 10 points to lead Twin Springs. Kayli Dunn finished with nine points and three assists, and Preslie Larkins hauled in seven rebounds.