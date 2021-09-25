MOUNTAIN CITY — Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett got a passing grade — and then some — Friday night against Johnson County.
Barrett threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns and the Falcons cruised to a 63-0 nonconference victory on the road.
Dawson Dykes rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries for the Falcons.
Barrett completed just nine passes, but they went for big yardage. Andrew Knittel had three receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Heath Miller, Peyton Steele and Robbie Dale Bridgeman had the other TD catches.
Bridgeman also threw a touchdown pass and Jared Counts added the other touchdown run while gaining 74 yards on four carries.
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
MARYVILLE — Maryville’s Noah Vaughn ran for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries, scoring from 11 and 32 yards out for the Class 6A powerhouse.
Carson Jones passed for 172 yards — including a 23-yard score to Julius Toto — in a 12-of-16 effort. Jones also accounted for a 6-yard rushing TD for the second-ranked Rebels (6-0).
The Hilltoppers’ Jaxon Diamond hit Cole Torbett for scoring passes of 30 and 10 yards. Diamond threw for 246 yards of 22-of-34 passing, Jack Torbett totaled 87 yards on five receptions, and Baylor Brock rushed 21 times for 78 yards.
Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6
ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, Jamol Blamo followed with the 2-point conversion and the Rangers beat the Warriors for the first time since 1995.
Happy Valley (0-5) took a 6-0 second-quarter lead on Andrew Little’s 4-yard TD run but Unaka (3-2) countered in the third quarter, then called on its defense to close it out.
Ramsey hit 14 of 18 passes for 132 yards. Caleb Lydick made six receptions for 44 yards, Devin Ramsey had 65 yards on five catches and Blamo finished with 87 yards on 14 carries.
Unaka held Happy Valley to four first downs and 84 yards. The Rangers’ Takoda Freeman and Isiah White each intercepted a pass.
David Crockett 28, Pisgah, N.C. 14
JONEBOROUGH — Brenden Reid scored all four Pioneers touchdowns and broke free on a big run late in the game to hand the Black Bears their first loss.
Reid scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to open the scoring before Pisgah answered with a tying touchdown. On the next possession, Reid caught a 30-yard pass from Jake Fox to get the ball to the Pisgah 3. He then took a direct snap to score for a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
He added a third touchdown run midway through the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime advantage.
The Black Bears pulled within a score early in the third quarter, but the Pioneers again turned to Reid to get the job done. He had a 45-yard run to get the ball deep in Pisgah territory and then scored on a 1-yard run for the final score.
Jordan Williams and John Rucker had interceptions.
Abingdon 34, Tennessee High 14
BRISTOL — Bishop Cook rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and Malique Houndshell added 149 yards for the Falcons, who broke it open in the second half.
The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime.
Tennessee High’s Steve Johnson threw touchdown passes to Nysaiah Foote and LeVon Montgomery. Montgomery’s score was a 76-yarder.
Holston 21, Eastside 12
DAMASCUS — Brycen Sheets ran for all three of the Cavaliers’ touchdowns, including scoring runs of 21 and 11 yards that put Holston up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Ethan Hill’s 3-yard TD run made it a one-possession game before halftime, but the Cavaliers took a 21-6 third-quarter lead when Sheets cracked the goal line from a yard away in the third.
The Spartans’ second score came on Jaxsyn Collins’ 23-yard pass to Jordan Gray.
Collins completed 15 of his 28 passes for 109 yards with Gray gaining 52 on six grabs. Hill rushed for 111 yards for Eastside, which lost despite outgaining Holston 219-116 in total offense.
Braedon Hensley recorded 10 tackles and Ben Ward seven to pace the Spartans defensively.
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
CLINCHPORT — Landon Taylor rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils pulled away from Rye Cove.
With Castlewood clinging to a 7-6 halftime lead, Rye Cover grabbed the lead on Payton Darnell’s 40-yard touchdown run.
Taylor then scored three touchdowns in a row, from 50, 11 and 5 yards. Slade Castle’s second touchdown run sealed the win.
Jonathan Howell returned a fumble for a Rye Cove score.
Castlewood rushed for 278 yards.
