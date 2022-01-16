ERWIN — Garrison Barrett made sure Volunteer returned home with a win — and an unblemished Upper Lakes Conference record — on Saturday.
Barrett scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held off Unicoi County 76-70 in a boys basketball matchup.
Bradin Minton chipped in with 16 points, Jon Wes Lovelace added 12 and Joltin Harrison scored 10 points for Volunteer (13-7, 3-0).
Eli Johnson fired in 23 points and Grant Hensley had 22 to do the bulk of the damage for the Blue Devils. Bryson Peterson chipped in with 12 points.
Union 62, Oak Hill Red 57
LEXINGTON, Va. — Bradley Bunch cut loose for 37 points — 25 in second half — and 14 rebounds, and the Bears opened an 8-0 lead in bouncing back to beat Oak Hill Red in the Rock the Ribbon Shootout.
Bunch shot 11-for-14 from the free-throw line in the second half and 13-for-17 for the game.
Noah Jordan added 13 points and Malachi Jenkins had 10 rebounds and seven points for Union (7-4), which dropped a 50-44 decision to East Rockingham on Friday in the showcase event.
Aiden Miller sank five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Oak Hill Red (0-14).
Rye Cove 41, KACHEA 28
CLINCHPORT — The Eagles led 15-2 after one quarter and 26-10 at halftime.
Matthew Rhoton scored 16 points and Ethan Chavez contributed eight for Rye Cove.
KACHEA outscored the home team 11-2 in the third quarter.
Providence Academy 60, Hampton 47
HAMPTON — Andrew Lawrence fired in 28 points to power Providence Academy to the win inside White-Van Huss Gymnasium.
Lawrence knocked down four 3-pointers. Jayme Peay added 15 points for Providence (13-8).
Cadon Buckles had 11 points, Dalton Holtsclaw 10 and Conor Burleson nine for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
Volunteer 57, Unicoi County 55
ERWIN — Trailing by five points entering the last period, the Lady Falcons made enough plays down the stretch for the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 17 points and teammate Danielle Sizemore totaled 11.
Allie Lingerfelt scored 20 points, Faith Bennett added 13 and Haley Rush totaled 11 for the Lady Blue Devils.
Wise Central 42, Belfry 40, OT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Freshman Abbie Jordan knocked down a trey from the corner — off an assist from another freshman, Emmah McAmis — with four seconds left to lift the Lady Warriors to the win in the Lady Hawk Two-Day Classic at Pike County Central.
Wise Central couldn’t hold a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
McAmis finished with 19 points and Jill Sturgill added 10.
Kentucky's Belfry, which didn’t score in the first quarter and trailed 11-0, got 15 points from Cushi Fletcher.
Thomas Walker 61, Castlewood 24
EWING — The Lady Pioneers pitched a 20-0 shutout in the third quarter of this Cumberland District mismatch.
Lakin Burke racked up 20 points, Tenley Jackson added 13 and Patricia Bigge netted 10 for Thomas Walker.
Tiffany Proffitt had nine points for Castlewood.