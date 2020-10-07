GRAY — Hat tricks from Blaire Barrett and Macee Pickup shuttled visiting Dobyns-Bennett to a 10-1 girls soccer win over District 1-AAA foe Daniel Boone on Tuesday night.

Photo gallery: D-B at Daniel Boone soccer Blaire Barrett and Macee Pickup each had a hat trick and the Dobyns-Bennett soccer team raced off with a 10-1 District 1-AAA victory at Daniel…

Barrett opened the scoring in the second minute and again converted before Pickup struck in the 14th and 19th.

London Taylor found the back of the net — aided by a Barrett assist — and Pickup collected her third goal to make it a 6-0 match.

Boone finally got on the board before the halftime break.

Barrett finished her hat trick with a follow-up goal. Back-to-back goals by Tayla Holt — with assists from Kinzee Mounger and Emilee Lane — fattened D-B’s lead to 9-1.

With 5:34 to go, an Emily True goal invoked the match-ending mercy rule.

The Lady Indians (12-3, 6-1) are a game behind Science Hill in the loss column for first place in District 1-AAA. The teams will square off in a 7 p.m. match Thursday in Kingsport.

The Lady Hilltoppers (12-2-1) won the first meeting over teh Tribe 4-0.

SULLIVAN CENTRAL 4, UNIVERSITY HIGH 1

Photo gallery: University High at Central soccer Sullivan Central soccer had plenty of reasons to celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday in Blountville. The Lady Cougars got goals from Lauren Hilt…

BLOUNTVILLE — Lauren Hilton, Rylie Patrick, Emma Niebruegge and Loren Hensley each produced a goal in the Lady Cougars’ Senior Night victory.

Niebruegge, a midfielder, commanded the center of the pitch throughout the match.

SCIENCE HILL 3, KARNS 1

JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers got a goal midway though the second half from Hannah Dawson, breaking a tie and eventually lifting them to the nonconference win Tipton Stadium.

Science Hill (12-2-1) got opening and closing goals from Megan Burleson.